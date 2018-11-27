NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Detel D1 LCD TV Launched in India at Rs. 3,999, Claims to Be 'World's Most Economical LCD TV'

Detel D1 LCD TV Launched in India at Rs. 3,999, Claims to Be 'World's Most Economical LCD TV'

27 November 2018
Detel D1 LCD TV comes with a contrast ratio of 300000:1 and has two front-firing speakers

Highlights

  • Detel D1 LCD TV features a 19-inch A+ grade panel
  • The new TV has an HDMI port and a USB port
  • It comes with two 12W speakers

Indian company Detel, known for its phone business, on Tuesday launched a new LCD TV model that is touted to be the world's most economical LCD TV. Priced at Rs. 3,999 the new Detel D1 LCD TV features a 19-inch A+ grade panel. It also comes with an HDMI port as well as a USB port. Like other televisions, the Detel D1 can also be used as a computer monitor with a compatible laptop or computer. Detel entered the consumer electronics market earlier this year and so far launched seven LED TVs ranging from 24-inch to 65-inch panels.

Detel D1 price in India

The Detel D1 LCD TV price in India has been set at Rs. 3,999, though its MRP is set at Rs. 4,999. The new TV is available for purchase through the Detel website and Detel's mobile app. Distributors and partners can purchase the product through B2BAdda.com.

Detel D1 features and specifications

The Detel D1 features a 19-inch display panel along with with 1366x768 pixels resolution and 300000:1 contrast ratio. The company claims to have provided an A+ grade panel. There are two front-firing, 12W speakers that are touted to deliver clear and smooth audio output. Also, the TV has a power audio control and comes preloaded with a game.

In terms of connectivity, the Detel D1 has an HDMI port and a USB port. The TV can also work with a computer. Furthermore, there is USB multimedia support to let users play supported audio and video formats on the new Detel TV directly from a USB drive.

"We believe in customer-inspired innovation," said Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel, in a press statement. "Due to soaring prices of TVs, there is a huge vacuum in the market for affordable TVs. With Detel D1 TV, we are all set to fill this gap under our mission #HarGharTV. We have always created products not to outgrow any other brand, but to be present where no other brand is. We aim to reach to the remotest parts of the country with our D1 TV and make a difference to the lives of millions."

Pricee
