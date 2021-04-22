Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL has launched in India and it runs on Android TV 9 with BigWall UI on top. The smart TV has a “frameless” design and HDR10 support. The Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV comes in a single, 50-inch screen size and is powered by a quad-core processor. It boasts of surround sound audio with its built-in speakers. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to connect headphones and listen without disturbing others. Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV also supports voice commands for easier access to content.

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL price in India

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL is priced at Rs. 39,990 in India and the company says it will be available at leading retail stores. The official website currently lists the TV as out of stock.

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL specifications, features

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL comes in a 50-inch screen size with a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution DLED display that supports 1.07 billion colours and HDR10. It boats of 96 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to a “frameless” design on the three sides. There is a slim chin at the bottom. The smart TV has a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 10,00,000:1 contrast ratio. For audio, you get 20W speakers.

Under the hood, the Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL is powered by an A55 quad-core CPU and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For connectivity, it comes with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Optical out port, Ethernet port, and a headphone jack.

In terms of features, the Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL supports screen mirroring on both Android and iOS devices, and your smartphone can also be used as an Air Mouse. It has app certifications for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, and many more.

In terms of dimensions, the Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL measures 1,120x80x650mm without the stand and weighs 9kg.

