  Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL With 50 Inch 'Frameless' Display, Android TV 9 Launched in India

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL With 50-Inch ‘Frameless’ Display, Android TV 9 Launched in India

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL comes with 20W speakers and has a standard 60Hz refresh rate with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 April 2021 13:54 IST
Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL With 50-Inch ‘Frameless’ Display, Android TV 9 Launched in India

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL has a quad-core processor

Highlights
  • Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL comes with Android TV 9
  • The smart TV packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage
  • Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV supports OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, more

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL has launched in India and it runs on Android TV 9 with BigWall UI on top. The smart TV has a “frameless” design and HDR10 support. The Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV comes in a single, 50-inch screen size and is powered by a quad-core processor. It boasts of surround sound audio with its built-in speakers. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to connect headphones and listen without disturbing others. Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV also supports voice commands for easier access to content.

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL price in India

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL is priced at Rs. 39,990 in India and the company says it will be available at leading retail stores. The official website currently lists the TV as out of stock.

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL specifications, features

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL comes in a 50-inch screen size with a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution DLED display that supports 1.07 billion colours and HDR10. It boats of 96 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to a “frameless” design on the three sides. There is a slim chin at the bottom. The smart TV has a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 10,00,000:1 contrast ratio. For audio, you get 20W speakers.

Under the hood, the Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL is powered by an A55 quad-core CPU and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For connectivity, it comes with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Optical out port, Ethernet port, and a headphone jack.

In terms of features, the Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL supports screen mirroring on both Android and iOS devices, and your smartphone can also be used as an Air Mouse. It has app certifications for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, and many more.

In terms of dimensions, the Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL measures 1,120x80x650mm without the stand and weighs 9kg.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D50162FL With 50-Inch ‘Frameless’ Display, Android TV 9 Launched in India
