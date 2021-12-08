Technology News
Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TVs in 43-Inch, 55-Inch Display Sizes Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D43U1WOS with 43-inch screen size costs Rs. 34,999 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 December 2021 16:08 IST
Photo Credit: Daiwa

New Daiwa Smart TVs support Dolby Audio sound technology

Highlights
  • The new Daiwa Smart TVs have 1.5GB of RAM
  • Daiwa Smart TVs offer a 60Hz refresh rate
  • Both of the TVs boast of 1.07 billion colours

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D43U1WOS and Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D55U1WOS have been launched in India. Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D43U1WOS has a screen size of 43-inch, while the latter features a 55-inch display size. New Daiwa smart TVs run on LG's webOS TV and have inbuilt ThinQ AI voice features. Both the models sports bezel-less design and offer a host of features including Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) support, HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, and more. The latest Daiwa Smart TVs come with Magic Remote as well.

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D43U1WOS, Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D55U1WOS price in India, availaibility

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D43U1WOS with 43-inch screen size comes with a price tag of Rs. 34,999. The Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D55U1WOS with 55-inch screen size is priced at Rs. 49,999. The new smart TVs are available for purchase via leading retail stores in India and the official company website. Additionally, customers will get a one-year complete warranty and one-year panel warranty.

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D43U1WOS, Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D55U1WOS specifications

As mentioned, Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D43U1WOS and Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D55U1WOS come with Ultra-HD 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution display in 43-inch and 55-inch display sizes that supports 1.07 billion colours, HDR10, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Both the TVs have 96 percent screen-to-body ratio, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and support Quantum Luminit+ technology.

The new TVs run on LG's webOS TV and has ThinQ AI voice features. Under the hood, Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D43U1WOS and Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D55U1WOS packs Al quad-core processors coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The 4K UHD Smart TVs support HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma), and MEMC features. The TVs also offer ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) support for a better gaming experience. The smart TVs come with inbuilt Alexa voice assistant as well.

For audio, Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D43U1WOS and Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D55U1WOS come with 20W surround sound box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology.

Connectivity options on the smart TVs include dual-band Wi-Fi, two-way Bluetooth v5, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and the Miracast option.

The Magic Remote which comes with the new Daiwa TVs is the same that come bundled with LG's smart TVs. It supports Air Mouse technology and has a scroll wheel in the middle, along with a dedicated voice assistant button.

Daiwa Smart TV supports OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. The Smart TVs also support personalised picture and sound settings while viewing the content on OTT apps as per the user's preference.

Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D43U1WOS measures 970x565x87mm and 7.5 kilograms without the stand. Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV D55U1WOS measures 1,240x710x81mm and weighs 13.5 kilograms without the stand.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Testing Notepad With Dark Mode, Multi-Level Undo Feature on Windows 11

