Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV With Alexa, Smart Controls Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Daiwa smart TV comes with an Amazon Alexa voice-enabled remote.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 December 2020 15:58 IST
Photo Credit: Daiwa

Daiwa will launch 32-inch and 39-inch HD Ready variants in upcoming weeks

Highlights
  • Daiwa D43QFS smart TV has Cricket and Cinema modes
  • The TV comes with 20W stereo box speakers
  • Daiwa D43QFS smart TV has a quad core processor and 1GB of RAM

Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS smart TV has been launched in India. The smart TV comes with Amazon Alexa integration that allows users to speak to the TV to play music, ask about the weather, news updates, set alarms and reminders, among other things. The company says that it will also launch 32-inch and 39-inch HD Ready variants in the coming weeks. Apart from that, it also allows users to control Alexa-enabled smart home devices, such as smart ACs.

Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS smart TV price, availability

Daiwa 43-inch D43QFS is now available at an introductory price of Rs. 24,490. It can be purchased from the company's online store and retail stores. Customers can register their product on ‘My Daiwa' app to get an additional one year warranty on the panel.

Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS smart TV specifications

Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS features a Full-HD display (1920x1080 pixels resolution) with Quantum Luminit Technology and 1.07 billion colours support for crisp and vivid picture output. The TV comes with dedicated cricket and cinema picture modes as well as 20W stereo box speakers with surround sound. Under the hood, the TV comes equipped with a quad core A53 processor, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The TV runs on Android 8.0-based Big Wall UI.

The Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS smart TV offers access to over 25,00,000 hours of content with Cloud TV certified Apps – Disney + Hotstar, Eros Now, Voot and more. It supports apps like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube. These apps can also be controlled by a smart remote powered by Alexa.

Apart from voice search support, Disney+Hotstar and Sony LIV apps have dedicated buttons on the remote. There is a mouse button for easy control. The Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS smart TV has a Content Discovery search engine (CDE), the Daiwa says that the TV gets automatic OTA updates. Connectivity options include three HDMI, two USB ports, Bluetooth and E-Share that helps assist Screen mirroring.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Daiwa D43QFS smart TV

Daiwa D43QFS smart TV

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 970 X 80 X 570
Resolution Standard Full-HD+
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Comments

Further reading: Daiwa D43QFS smart TV, Daiwa D43QFS smart TV Price in India, Daiwa D43QFS smart TV Specifications, Daiwa, Amazon Alexa
