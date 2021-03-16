Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched, Priced at Rs. 17,999 Onwards

Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched, Priced at Rs. 17,999 Onwards

The new TVs run Amazon’s Fire TV OS for smart connectivity.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 16 March 2021 14:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched, Priced at Rs. 17,999 Onwards

The new Croma TVs are available in sizes ranging from 32 to 55 inches

Highlights
  • Croma has launched new Fire TV Edition televisions
  • The TVs are available both online and offline
  • Resolutions depend on size, and range from HD to Ultra-HD

Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs have been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 17,999. The new television range is part of Croma's home-branded products and will be available to buy both online and offline. The televisions run Fire TV OS for smart connectivity, which enables access to all major streaming services, along with a number of additional apps and games for televisions. The new televisions are available in various sizes ranging from 32 inches to 55 inches, with resolutions going from HD (1366x768 pixels) to Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) depending on the size.

Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV price and availability

The new Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV range is available in various sizes and resolutions, with prices starting at Rs. 17,999 for the 32-inch HD variant. Other options in the range include 43-inch Full-HD (Rs. 29,999), 43-inch Ultra-HD (Rs. 34,999), 50-inch Ultra-HD (Rs. 39,999), and 55-inch Ultra-HD (Rs. 46,499). It's worth noting that the pricing is standard regardless of the customer's preference to buy the TVs online or offline.

All the models are available both online and offline. Amazon and the Croma online store will sell the TV online, while all of Croma's offline locations in more than 60 cities in India will also stock the television for purchase. Although the price seems a bit high compared to other major launches in the segment, it's likely that ensuring steady availability across both online and offline stores, as well as the need to have standard pricing regardless of an online or offline purchase is the reason for this.

Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV specifications and features

While the sizes and resolutions vary depending on the variant, most features are standard across the Croma Fire TV Edition range including the Fire TV Edition branding. The televisions run Fire TV OS software for smart connectivity. This is the same software as seen on Fire TV Stick devices from Amazon, as well as on other Fire TV Edition televisions such as the AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition TVs.

The software puts the focus on Amazon's own Prime Video streaming service and content, but also supports a number of other services including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Apple TV, with hotkeys for some of these services. The included remote control supports Alexa voice commands to the TV. Depending on the variant, there are up to three HDMI ports and two USB ports on the TVs, with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz.

The Ultra-HD variants of the Croma Fire TV Edition support HDR formats including Dolby Vision and HDR10, along with Dolby Atmos. The HD and Full-HD variants expectedly do not support HDR, but do support Dolby Audio. All televisions in the range have a rated sound output of 20W through their built-in box speakers.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Croma 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV (CREL7364)

Croma 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV (CREL7364)

Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 732mm x 439mm x 83mm
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Croma 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV (CREL7365)

Croma 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV (CREL7365)

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 968mm x 569mm x 90mm
Resolution Standard Full-HD
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Croma 43-inch Ultra-HD Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV (CREL7366)

Croma 43-inch Ultra-HD Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV (CREL7366)

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 968mm x 571mm x 90mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Croma 50-inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD Smart LED TV (CREL7367)

Croma 50-inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD Smart LED TV (CREL7367)

Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1121mm x 660mm x 92mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Croma 55-inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD Smart LED TV (CREL7368)

Croma 55-inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD Smart LED TV (CREL7368)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1235mm x 724mm x 92mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Croma, Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV, Smart TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fire TV Edition, LED TV, Ultra-HD, 4K, Fire TV OS, Amazon, Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV Price, Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV Specifications, Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV Features
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Realme C25 to Launch on March 23, Triple Rear Cameras and 6,000mAh Battery Confirmed

Related Stories

Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched, Priced at Rs. 17,999 Onwards
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  3. Realme 8 Pro Unboxing Video Tips Key Features, Design Ahead of Launch
  4. Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidentally Listed Before Official Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Leak Suggests Difference in Specifications
  7. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  8. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 10 Review: A Value Workhorse for 2021
  10. Zoom Escaper Lets You Drop Out of Meetings With Sounds of Bad Connection, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G100 Launch Date Tipped for March 25
  2. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 in the Works, Launch Later This Year: Report
  3. Realme 8 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC and 60Hz Display
  4. Huawei Announces Royalty Rates for 5G Phone Technology, Aims to Increase Transparency
  5. Zoom Escaper Can Help You Drop Out of a Meeting With Sound Effects of Bad Connection, Crying Baby, More
  6. Nokia to Cut Up to 10,000 Jobs Over Next Two Years to Trim Costs and Invest in Research
  7. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi K40 Pro+ May Debut in India as Mi 11X Pro, Redmi K40 Pro Could Remain Exclusive to China
  9. Walmart Onn Branded Streaming Stick Running Android TV 10 Spotted via FCC Listing
  10. Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched, Priced at Rs. 17,999 Onwards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com