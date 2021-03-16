Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs have been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 17,999. The new television range is part of Croma's home-branded products and will be available to buy both online and offline. The televisions run Fire TV OS for smart connectivity, which enables access to all major streaming services, along with a number of additional apps and games for televisions. The new televisions are available in various sizes ranging from 32 inches to 55 inches, with resolutions going from HD (1366x768 pixels) to Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) depending on the size.

Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV price and availability

The new Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV range is available in various sizes and resolutions, with prices starting at Rs. 17,999 for the 32-inch HD variant. Other options in the range include 43-inch Full-HD (Rs. 29,999), 43-inch Ultra-HD (Rs. 34,999), 50-inch Ultra-HD (Rs. 39,999), and 55-inch Ultra-HD (Rs. 46,499). It's worth noting that the pricing is standard regardless of the customer's preference to buy the TVs online or offline.

All the models are available both online and offline. Amazon and the Croma online store will sell the TV online, while all of Croma's offline locations in more than 60 cities in India will also stock the television for purchase. Although the price seems a bit high compared to other major launches in the segment, it's likely that ensuring steady availability across both online and offline stores, as well as the need to have standard pricing regardless of an online or offline purchase is the reason for this.

Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV specifications and features

While the sizes and resolutions vary depending on the variant, most features are standard across the Croma Fire TV Edition range including the Fire TV Edition branding. The televisions run Fire TV OS software for smart connectivity. This is the same software as seen on Fire TV Stick devices from Amazon, as well as on other Fire TV Edition televisions such as the AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition TVs.

The software puts the focus on Amazon's own Prime Video streaming service and content, but also supports a number of other services including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Apple TV, with hotkeys for some of these services. The included remote control supports Alexa voice commands to the TV. Depending on the variant, there are up to three HDMI ports and two USB ports on the TVs, with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz.

The Ultra-HD variants of the Croma Fire TV Edition support HDR formats including Dolby Vision and HDR10, along with Dolby Atmos. The HD and Full-HD variants expectedly do not support HDR, but do support Dolby Audio. All televisions in the range have a rated sound output of 20W through their built-in box speakers.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.