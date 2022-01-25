Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Google Working on Affordable Chromecast With Google TV With Remote Control, Native App Support: Report

Google Working on Affordable Chromecast With Google TV With Remote Control, Native App Support: Report

Google is said to be working on a Chromecast with native AV1 hardware decoding.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 January 2022 14:54 IST
Google Working on Affordable Chromecast With Google TV With Remote Control, Native App Support: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google’s upcoming Chromecast with Google TV is reportedly codenamed 'Boreal'

Highlights
  • Chromecast with Google TV comes with support for native apps
  • Google last released a Chromecast with 1080p resolution support in 2018
  • The upcoming Chromecast with Google TV is tipped to feature a remote

Google is reportedly working on a new Chromecast with Google TV that could replace the company's older third-generation Chromecast that was released in 2018. The upcoming Chromecast is said to feature a maximum resolution of 1080p, could feature the company's Google TV interface and come with a remote. The upcoming Chromecast with Google TV is also said to come with AV1 hardware decoding support and could be priced lower than the regular Chromecast with Google TV which comes with 4K video support.

According to a report by Protocol, Google is working on a new Chromecast model with 1080p resolution support. Like other Chromecast with Google TV models released by the company, users will be able to run native apps on the Chromecast to cast to their TV. The device is also said to come with support for a feature not found on the company's existing Chromecast with Google TV that supports 4K video — native AVI hardware decoding. The device could eventually be called “Chromecast HD with Google TV” according to the report.

Google's upcoming Chromecast with Google TV is codenamed Boreal and will feature an Amlogic S805X2 CPU and a Mali-G31 GPU, paired with 2GB of RAM. The hardware on the device will allow Google to offer AVI native decoding, as well as a 60fps framerate, according to the report. It is worth noting that the company's 1080p resolution Chromecast 3 that was launched in 2018 does not offer support for native apps or remote controls.

The upcoming Chromecast with Google TV is tipped to launch at a lower price tag than the 4K-enabled Chromecast with Google TV, which is priced at $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700). According to the report, the streaming device will compete with devices from Roku and Amazon that offer similar pricing. However, Google is yet to announce any details regarding the upcoming Chromecast with Google TV. The upcoming Chromecast could be unveiled at Google I/O in May or at the company's hardware event in October. The upcoming Chromecast device could be launched in North America but could also be released in other countries like India at a later stage, according to the report.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV, Google, Google TV, Chromecast Remote, Boreal, Chromecast AV1 Support
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Leaked Renders Tip Colourways; Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

Related Stories

Google Working on Affordable Chromecast With Google TV With Remote Control, Native App Support: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  2. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, AMOLED Display Goes Official
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Series to Sport Thinnest Bezels Ever Among Reno Phones
  5. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  6. Twitter Bans a Bot Account for Spoiling Wordle
  7. Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Adds Another 551 BTC as Prices Hit New Low
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in US Leaked: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Philips 2022 Audio Range With TWS Earphones, Sports Headphones, and Party Speakers Launched in India
  2. Poco X4 5G Listing Spotted on Certification Site, India Launch Expected Soon
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G Price in India Tipped Via Retailer Listing Ahead of February 4 Launch
  4. Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Adds Another 551 BTC to Surpass MicroStrategy's Accumulation
  5. HealthifyMe Updates VaccinateMe Platform With COVID-19 Booster Shot Booking, WhatsApp Reminder Feature
  6. Elon Musk's Tesla Set to Report Record Earnings; Cybertrucks, New Factories in Focus
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro 'Derivative' Model Surfaces Online, May Come With Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Shein Said to Revive Plan for New York Listing in 2022, Founder Considering Ways to Bypass Offshore IPO Rules
  9. Chip Shortage Study Details Set to Be Released by US Amid Funding Push
  10. Volkswagen to Collaborate With Bosch on Automated Driving Software
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.