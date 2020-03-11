Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Google Planning to Launch Second Gen Chromecast Ultra With Android TV, Remote: Report

Google Planning to Launch Second-Gen Chromecast Ultra With Android TV, Remote: Report

With Android TV, the Chromecast Ultra will be a standalone streaming device.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 11 March 2020 13:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Planning to Launch Second-Gen Chromecast Ultra With Android TV, Remote: Report

The new Chromecast Ultra will be 4K and HDR capable

Highlights
  • The Chromecast Ultra second-gen is said to be in the works
  • Unlike before, the device will be a standalone streamer
  • The 4K HDR device is said to be running on Android TV

One of the first popular streaming devices available was the Google Chromecast that was launched in 2013. Google followed up with the Chromecast Ultra in 2016, which supports 4K streaming and HDR up to the Dolby Vision standard. Although popular, the devices aren't quite as well-received as the Fire TV and Apple TV ranges of streaming devices. A new report now suggests that Google is working on a second-generation Chromecast Ultra, a 4K HDR streaming device running on Android TV.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is planning to launch the second-generation Chromecast Ultra sometime this year. The device will function differently from previous Chromecast devices, running Android TV and working as a standalone streaming device. The device will also ship with a remote to control the interface, and will be capable of streaming 4K and HDR content.

The new Chromecast Ultra will also have the standard Google Cast capabilities, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Google is also likely to include Google Assistant capabilities on the device, with a dedicated button on the remote, which will also have a microphone to listen for voice commands. While there are plenty of Android TV-based streaming devices, an official Google device will likely get around some of the typical problems associated with these type of products, including limited app availability and performance issues. Nexus Player was the last Android TV device to have Google's involvement.

The Best Media Streaming Devices for Your TV

The 9to5Google report further states that the design of the new Chromecast Ultra will be like that of the existing Google Chromecast 3. The device will plug into the HDMI port of any display, and will also need to be powered through a separate USB connection.

Existing Chromecast devices are not standalone streaming devices; instead, they rely on a compatible smartphone to act as a controller. Users can select content on a smartphone through a compatible app, and cast content directly to the Chromecast. The device will then fetch the content independently from a server and play it on screen. Apart from dedicated Chromecast devices such as the Google Chromecast 3 and Chromecast Ultra, many smart TVs come with built-in Chromecast to enable the functionality.

The report doesn't state when the device will be launched, and Google hasn't commented on this either. While it might have initially been planned for launch at Google I/O 2020, the cancellation of that event due to Coronavirus concerns puts the launch timeline in question.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast Ultra, Google Chromecast Ultra 2
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Apple AirTag May Feature Removable Coin-Shaped Battery
BSNL Launches Rs. 247 Prepaid Recharge Plan; Upgrades Rs. 998, Rs. 1,999 Plans With Additional Validity

Related Stories

Google Planning to Launch Second-Gen Chromecast Ultra With Android TV, Remote: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  2. Xiaomi Said to Launch Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 12
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  4. Disney+ Is Now Live in India Over Two Weeks Early
  5. Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Goes Official
  6. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  7. Vivo Launches V19 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery
  8. Ahead of Disney+’s India Launch, Hotstar Rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  10. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India on March 12: What We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  2. E3 2020 Might Be Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns, Announcement Expected 'Soon'
  3. New Security Flaw in Intel Processors Could Allow Hackers to Steal Data
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9: What We Know So Far About Specifications, Price, More
  5. Call of Duty Adds Free-to-Play Warzone Mode With 150-Player Battle Royale, Plunder Game Mode
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 247 Prepaid Recharge Plan; Upgrades Rs. 998, Rs. 1,999 Plans With Additional Validity
  7. Google Planning to Launch Second-Gen Chromecast Ultra With Android TV, Remote: Report
  8. Apple AirTag May Feature Removable Coin-Shaped Battery
  9. Google Pixel 4a Surfaces in Alleged Hands-on Video, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. Swiggy, Zomato Claim Measures to Mitigate Coronavirus Outbreak, But No Practical Efforts on Ground
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.