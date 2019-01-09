NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • CES 2019: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Launched, a Glorious 13 Speaker Slab of Sound

CES 2019: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Launched, a Glorious 13-Speaker Slab of Sound

, 09 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
CES 2019: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Launched, a Glorious 13-Speaker Slab of Sound

CES 2019: The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar promises virtual surround sound

Highlights

  • The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is priced at EUR 2,499
  • The speaker features 13 drivers for a 5.1.4 virtual setup
  • Sennheiser at CES 2019 said the Ambeo will go on sale in May

Sennheiser has largely stuck to the business of headphones for its consumer lineup, although it has a small range of professional speakers in its range. It's a classic approach that has helped the company grow into one of the biggest and most successful headphone makers in the world, but it's an approach that has now been put aside. At CES 2019, Sennheiser launched its first-ever consumer speaker, the Ambeo Soundbar. The new speaker will go on sale in May 2019 at a price of EUR 2,499 (approximately Rs. 2,00,000).

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is, for the company's first attempt at making a consumer speaker, quite glorious at first glance. Featuring Ambeo 3D technology specially tuned for a soundbar, the speaker comes with 13 speakers - six woofers, four tweeters and two top-firing speakers. The soundbar is claimed to replicate a typical 5.1.4 home theatre setup, with five regular speakers, one subwoofer and four additional corner speakers. The device does this virtually using just the single speaker array and bouncing audio off your room walls to replicate the surround sound effect.

Sony Launches New Portable and Outdoor Speakers

While it's anything but affordable given that you can buy a good soundbar at under Rs. 10,000 in India, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is definitely looking like it will be a capable option. While genuine surround sound setups are a big draw, the space and complicated setups discourage a lot of users, who will be better served by a soundbar. That said, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is rather large for what it is, so you will need a fair amount of mounting space right below your TV.

JBL Flip 5, LinkBar Soundbar, PartyBox Speakers, and More Launched

The soundbar is additionally compatible with Dolby Atmos, and also supports audio streaming over Google Cast and Bluetooth, the company announced at CES 2019. Sennheiser launched its Ambeo Smart headset last year, which is capable of recording 3D audio on the move. The Ambeo sub-brand by the company covers many of its upcoming 3D audio technologies, including audio recording and in the case of this soundbar, 3D virtual surround sound.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Sennheiser, Sennheiser AMBEO 3D Soundbar, CES, CES 2019
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
CES 2019: Qualcomm Expands Car Computer Chip Lineup, Adds Music From Amazon
Kodak Showcases its Smile Range of Instant Print Cameras and Products at CES 2019
Pricee
CES 2019: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Launched, a Glorious 13-Speaker Slab of Sound
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  2. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  3. KhaaliJeb Is a New UPI Payments App That Wants to Appeal to Students
  4. Dell Updates G7, G5 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX Graphics at CES
  5. Nokia 6.1 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India
  6. Audio Technica to Take on Bose and Sony With These New Wireless Headphones
  7. Huawei Y9 (2019) India Launch Set for Tomorrow
  8. With 5G, Headphones Could Become Tiny Computers, Untethered From Your Phone
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Visits Geekbench Powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC
  10. Panasonic GZ2000 4K HDR OLED TV Launched at CES 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.