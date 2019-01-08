NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • CES 2019: Samsung Unveils 98 Inch 8K QLED TVs, to Launch This Year

CES 2019: Samsung Unveils 98-Inch 8K QLED TVs, to Launch This Year

, 08 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
CES 2019: Samsung Unveils 98-Inch 8K QLED TVs, to Launch This Year

CES 2019: The 8K TVs use AI to upscale non-8K content.

Highlights

  • The Q900 range uses a Quantum Processor 8K chip
  • TVs will come with Google Assistant and Alexa support
  • No prices have been announced yet

Samsung at CES 2019 is bringing in more than its massive Micro LED panels in the TV range. The company has also showcased its new 8K QLED TVs that will be coming to the market this year. Panels from Samsung's Q900 series are being showcased on the CES show floor – one of which is a huge 98-inch panel that seems to do justice to the tremendous bump in native resolution, along with the comparatively affordable and realistically accommodating 65, 75, 82 and 85-inch TVs.

As we mentioned, Samsung will be bringing these panels to the market this year, despite the obvious lack of 8K content in any form of mainstream media. The Q900 range, however uses a Quantum Processor 8K chip that utilises artificial intelligence to upscale regular content to 'near pristine' 8K resolution. Though we might believe that may be true with native 4K media, we wouldn't expect similar results with anything lesser.

The new TVs will also come with the previously announced Google Assistant and Alexa support, as well as content playback from Apple's iTunes service, as reported earlier.

No pricing has been announced so far, but considering that the Q900 series of QLED TVs are pretty much Samsung's flagship range of consumer panels, and 8K TVs are on their first generation in the market this year, don't expect this to be cheap. As with 4K TVs, the prices can be expected to get more affordable once the technology goes mainstream.

In TVs, Samsung is also showcasing a 219-inch modular Micro LED display on the CES show floor.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: CES, CES 2019, Samsung, QLED, 8K TV
Gagan Gupta Video and social media junkie. Enjoys gaming almost as much as caffeine. More
Ford Breaks With GM, Toyota on Future of Talking-Car Technology
Pricee
CES 2019: Samsung Unveils 98-Inch 8K QLED TVs, to Launch This Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  2. Jabra Unveils Elite 85h Headphones at CES, Its Most Premium Offering Yet
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Get December Security Patch
  4. Honor Play 8A With Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched
  5. Redmi X Listed Online Ahead of Launch, Xiaomi CEO Shares Phone's Photos
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Geekbench Listing Spotted, January 10 Launch Tipped
  7. Reliance Jio Seems to Be Blocking Proxy Websites
  8. Honor 10 Lite India Launch Set for January 15, Will Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  9. Xiaomi Launches AirPods Clone 'Mi AirDots Pro' and a New Smart Speaker
  10. PUBG Mobile Gets Monsters in Arcade Mode for Chinese New Year
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.