Panasonic was once a formidable name in the personal audio space, manufacturing headphones that were well received by consumers and professionals alike. Recent times have seen the brand fall out of the public view. Apart from products under its own Panasonic brand, the company also owns the Technics brand, which is known among DJs and audio producers for its products. At CES 2019, Panasonic is back with new wireless headphones under both of its brands, with in-ear and over-ear headsets from the Panasonic brand, and an over-ear option from the Technics brand.

The Panasonic HTX90N is the key launch in the new range, sporting a retro design that harks back to some popular wired options from a few years ago. The headset features 40mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and active noise cancellation. You also get a claimed playback time of 24 hours on a full charge with active noise cancellation running.

Also launched by Panasonic are the HF410B and NJ310B headphones, which are being positioned as ‘athleisure' products. The headphones are expected to be priced affordable, and targeted at users who would use them for workouts as well as for everyday use. The HTX20B in-ear headphones also sport a retro design with 9mm neodymium drivers.

Finally, the company has also launched new headphones under the Technics brand. The EAH-F70N and EAH-F50B sport LDAC and Apt-X HD for wireless high-resolution equivalent sound reproduction, with design that sticks to Technics' classic styling. Pricing and availability hasn't been revealed yet, but the new headphones are likely to go on sale soon.