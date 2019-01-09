NDTV Gadgets360.com
  CES 2019: Panasonic GZ2000 4K HDR OLED TV With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched

CES 2019: Panasonic GZ2000 4K HDR OLED TV With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched

, 09 January 2019
CES 2019: Panasonic GZ2000 4K HDR OLED TV With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched

Panasonic GZ2000 OLED TV price and availability have not yet been revealed.

Highlights

  • Panasonic GZ2000 will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch variants
  • It features speakers tuned by Technics, a Panasonic sub-brand
  • Panasonic at CES also launched several headphones

Although we tend to expect more from brands like Samsung, Sony and LG when it comes to technological innovation and high-end TVs, the once-formidable Panasonic continues to surprise us with interesting new products. After betting big (and failing) on plasma technology, Panasonic has gone back to the more reliable LED technology for most of its new TVs. And like other brands, it's also trying its hand at OLED. The company has launched a new TV at CES 2019, the GZ2000 4K HDR OLED TV.

The new Panasonic GZ2000 sports a 4K resolution OLED panel which has been colour-tuned by Stefan Sonnenfeld, a Hollywood-acclaimed colourist. Along with the better capabilities of OLED panels, this could make the Panasonic GZ2000 one of the most accurate TVs around when it comes to colour. You also get HDR compatibility, with support for both the HDR10 and Dolby Vision standards.

Another interesting feature is the Dolby Atmos-compatible sound directly on the TV, coming from upward-firing speakers. While we usually recommend you buy a soundbar or home theatre system with a big TV, in this case it may not be necessary. The speakers are tuned by Panasonic sub-brand Technics, which is typically known for headphones and turntables. Panasonic at CES 2019 also launched several new headphones including in its Technics brand.

The smart TV also comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, with the My Home Screen 4.0 smart interface. Pricing and availability haven't been revealed yet, but it's safe to say that the Panasonic GZ2000 will be priced in the premium range thanks to its feature set. The TV will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes on launch.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Panasonic, TV, Panasonic GZ2000, 4K
CES 2019: Panasonic GZ2000 4K HDR OLED TV With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched
