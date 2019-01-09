Anker has announced a number of new products at CES 2019. These products include a soundbar, projectors, earphones, chargers, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Anker has updated its PowerPort, SoundCore, Nebula, and PowerCore lineup of products with these new launches. Some of Anker's latest products are shipping right away while others are expected to ship later this year. Anker is known for its unique accessories at various price points.

Let's take a look at everything Anker announced at CES 2019:

PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid

Anker has launched its new PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid power bank at CES 2019. It offers 27W charging for your USB Type-C devices like phones, tablets, and even laptops. The power bank comes with a 30W charging adaptor that can charge the power bank fully in a little less than 4 hours. The PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid is priced at $129.99 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The power bank is available right away.

SoundCore Rave, Rave Mini

Anker has also launched high-powered Rave and Rave Mini speakers at CES this year. The two outdoor speakers offer water-resistance and will ship starting this summer. The SoundCore Rave promises 24-hour battery life and is priced at $200 (roughly Rs. 13,900). The 160W speaker comes with two two-inch tweeters and two 5.25 woofers.

The new Rave Mini includes a single two-inch tweeter and promises an 18-hour battery life on a full charge. It comes with IPX7 rating which means it can handle up to 3 feet of water for around 30 minutes. The Rave Mini is priced at $150 (roughly Rs. 10,400).

Roav SmartCharge F3

Anker's new Roav SmartCharge F3 brings Quick Charge 3.0 support and Bluetooth connectivity to your car. This allows you to play music from your smartphone via a Bluetooth connection even if your car's stereo doesn't support Bluetooth. SmartCharge 3 can transmit music via FM signals to the car's stereo. It is priced at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,086) and is available right away.

Roav Bolt

Anker's new Roav Bolt is similar to last year's Roav Viva but now comes with Google Assistant support instead of Amazon Alexa. The charger fits inside a 12-volt car lighter port and brings hands-free calling, music playback, and other features to older car stereos. The Roav Bolt is priced at $50 (roughly Rs. 3,500) and will start shipping from next month.

SoundCore Infini Pro

The SoundCore Infini Pro is a 120W speaker that comes with Dolby Atmos support. It includes two subwoofers, two full-range drivers, and two tweeters. The soundbar also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and offers a number of standard wired connectivity options we all. The Infini Pro is priced at $230 (roughly Rs. 15,994).

Atom PD 1

Although the Atom PD 1 was announced in October last year, it never really shipped. It is one of the first chargers In the market to use gallium nitride (GaN) which has the ability to handle high temperatures, making it ideal for chargers that are likely to heat up quickly.

The Atom PD 1 can charge a number of devices including the Nintendo Switch. It can also charge your 12-inch MacBook or the MacBook Air (2018). Anker has also revealed that it will release a 60W Atom PD 2 charger later this year. The Atom PD 1 is priced at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,086) and will ship later this month.

Nebula Capsule II

Anker's portable projector Nebula Capsule II runs on Android TV 9.0 and offers 720p resolution along with brightness of 200 ANSI lumens. The portable projector also comes with 8W speakers. Support for Android TV means users will be able to access content from Google apps as well as other compatible Android TV apps. The Nebula Capsule II also supports Google Assistant and includes built-in Chromecast support. The Nebula Capsule II is priced at $600 (roughly Rs. 41,723).