Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Bragi Dash Pro and The Headphone Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India

 
11 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Bragi Dash Pro and The Headphone Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India

Highlights

  • The Dash Pro is priced at Rs. 27,999
  • The Headphone will retail at Rs. 12,999
  • Bragi products will be available online and via major retail stores

Bragi, a German technology company popular for its Dash truly wireless earphones, has launched its products in India through online retailers like The Headphone Zone and will be focusing on online retail channels like Flipkart, Amazon India as well as large format retailers. The company will be bringing its two signature products - the Dash Pro and The Headphone to India priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively.

The Dash Pro are a more premium set of true wireless earphones that boast of features like a one-touch setup for your Apple, Android, or Windows device, 4GB of standalone storage, and up to five hours of playtime per charge. The earphones feature Knowles balanced armature drivers which are said to deliver “premium sound in an ultra-small package.” The earphones are also said to have an advanced audio codec with reduced white noise and new foam tips for stronger bass and a better seal.

Biometric sensors in The Dash Pro track your steps, cadence, pool lengths and breaths and you can even receive live feedback of your workout performance when you’re running, cycling or swimming. The Dash Pro are IPX7 rated for water resistance and run on custom Bragi OS, which lets you interact with the menu system using body movements like tap of the cheek or a nod of the head. The headphones ship with a carry case, which also charges the Dash Pro.

The Headphone is also a pair of truly wireless earphones but is targeting a larger audience with its more approachable price tag. Like the Dash Pro, these earphones also feature Knowles balanced armature drivers. Other specifications include Bluetooth 4.0, battery life of up to six hours on a single charge, an audio transparency feature which lets you hear ambient sound without taking them off, and Knowles digital MEMS microphones. The Headphone has buttons on the earbuds for controlling the music and adjusting the volume.

Bragi The Headphone ndtv BRagiThe Headphone from Bragi

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bragi, Bragi Dash Pro India, Bragi Dash Pro price, Bragi Dash Pro price in India, Bragi Dash Pro specifications, Bragi The Headphone India launch, Bragi The Headphone price, Bragi The Headphone Price In India
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

More
Google India's New 'Posts' Feature Lets Verified Users Reach Out to Their Fans
Idea Offers Rs. 309 Plan With 1GB Data Per Day, Free Roaming Calls
Bragi Dash Pro and The Headphone Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Cheap International Destinations
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A1 Gets a Permanent Price Cut in India
  2. Flipkart New Pinch Days Sale Announced, Starts on December 15
  3. Reliance Jio May Raise Data Prices in 2018: OpenSignal
  4. WhatsApp Web Said to Get Two New Features With Upcoming Update
  5. Redmi 5 Launched, Redmi 5A & Honor 7X in India, and More News This Week
  6. India Ranks Behind Nepal & Sri Lanka in Mobile Internet Speeds: Speedtest
  7. India Has Slowest Average 4G Speeds in the World: OpenSignal
  8. Vodafone Offers 'Unlimited' Calls on Roaming, 1GB Data Per Day at Rs. 176
  9. Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus With Bezel-Less Design, Large Battery Launched
  10. Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X vs Mi A1: Which Smartphone Is Right for You?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.