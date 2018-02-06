Bose on Tuesday announced the launch of the SoundSport Free wire-free earbuds and the SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speakers in India. Bose's AirPods rival truly wireless SoundSport Free earbuds - priced in India at Rs. 18,990 - come with a magnetic charging case and IPx4 sweat resistance rating. The SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker - priced at Rs. 8,990 - comes with IPx7 rating and a button to launch Siri and Google Assistant.

Bose SoundSport Free

The SoundSport Free earbuds will be available in India in Black, Midnight Blue, and Bright Orange colour variants. The earbuds will be sold via Bose retail stores, BoseIndia.com, and Amazon.in starting February 7.

Each earbud weighs just about 10 grams, and has a height of 2.8cm and thickness of 3.0cm. The earbuds come with Bose digital signal processing, volume optimised EQ, and a claimed battery life of 5 hours on a single charge. The "Find My Buds" feature, available on the Bose Connect app, allows users to track the earbuds' location. The charging case is claimed to add another 10 hours of battery life.

"The SoundSport Free is the closest thing to what people have always wanted in a sport headphone. They're a technology-packed solution that's stripped down to just two rugged earbuds that feel great, stay connected, stay in, and sound amazing," said Brian Maguire, Director, Bose On-The-Go Products.

Bose SoundLink Micro

The SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker will be available in India in the same Black, Midnight Blue, and Bright Orange colour options. Much like the SoundSport Free earbuds, the SoundLink Micro will be available across Bose retail stores, BoseIndia.com, and Amazon.in from February 7.

With a claimed battery life of up to 6 hours, the Bluetooth speaker has a height of 3.8cm, width of 9.5cm, a width of 9.5cm, and a weight of 290 grams. The speaker also comes with IPx7 water and dust resistance rating, integrated speakerphone, and a multipurpose button for calls. It can sync with other SoundLink speakers to enable Stereo Mode (left-right channel) and Party Mode (simultaneous playback).

"For listening on-the-go, there's nothing quite like the Micro. No other Bluetooth speaker this small sounds this good - so you'll never want to leave it behind. And it's been built for just about anything, so you'll never have to," said Brian Maguire, Director, Bose On-The-Go Products.