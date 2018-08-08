NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Bose QC35 II Headphones Get Amazon Alexa Integration via Update

Bose QC35 II Headphones Get Amazon Alexa Integration via Update

08 August 2018
You can activate Amazon Alexa on your Bose QC35 II headphones by pressing the dedicated action button.

Highlights

  • Bose QC35 II have received Amazon Alexa integration
  • The headphones were previously supporting Google Assistant
  • You need to install a new firmware from the updated Bose Connect app

Bose QC35 II, the youngest entrant in the company's QuietComfort line of noise cancellation headphones, have now been updated with Amazon Alexa integration. This means that you can now speak with Alexa directly from your Bose QC35 II. Notably, the headphones were unveiled in September last year with a dedicated action button to enable Google Assistant. The same action button can now be used to activate Alexa as well. You need to update the Bose Connect app and install a new firmware version to get the new experience. Bose launched the QC35 II in India with a price tag of Rs. 29,363 in November.

To enable Alexa on your Bose QC35 II, you need to update the Bose Connect app by visiting Google Play or Apple App Store - depending on the device. You'll also be required to install the new firmware from the updated Bose Connect app. After that, you'll see the Amazon Alexa option under the My Options section of the app from which you can enable Alexa. If you haven't installed the Amazon Alexa app on your device, the Bose Connect app will prompt you to first install the Alexa app. After you've done with the process, you just need to hit the Action button on the QC35 II to start asking questions to Alexa while on the go.

With the latest development, the Bose QC35 II perform three different uses from the action button, including access to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa as well as a way to change the noise cancellation settings from high to low or completely disable noise cancellation on the headphones.

Bose QC35 II Review

The arrival of Amazon Alexa not only makes the Bose QC35 II a bit smarter, it also expands the voice assistant that is making things tougher for Google Assistant and Apple's Siri by having its presence on a large number of connected devices. You can leverage the Alexa integration to start accessing your favourite tracks from Amazon Music. Similarly, you can use Alexa on the QC35 II to order something directly from Amazon or just see the weather or listen to the latest bulletins - all without checking your phone.

The Bose QC35 II have a proprietary microphone system that includes an active noise cancellation technology to help you ask queries to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant even in a crowded environment. There is also a built-in battery pack that is rated to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

 

Further reading: Bose QC35 II, Amazon Alexa, Alexa, Bose
Vivo Nex
