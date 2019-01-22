The smart speaker segment has been fairly limited till now in India, with only a limited number of options available to buy. Currently, the most prominent options available are those made by the developers of the voice assistant technologies themselves - the Amazon Echo series with Alexa and the Google Home series with Google Assistant. However, an increasing number of speakers and headphones from other brands are also coming with compatibility for smart voice assistants, with the Boat Stone 700A with Amazon Alexa being the latest among them.

The Boat Stone 700A has been launched at Rs 3,199 on Amazon India, and features built-in Alexa connectivity. Alexa is the voice assistant technology developed by Amazon, and can be used on the Boat Stone 700A to give voice commands. The speaker features a dedicated Alexa button on the device itself to trigger Alexa, and the consumers can also use on the Boat Nirvana app to use Alexa. Additionally, the users can register with Amazon Alexa to enable the full functionality of the service, according to Boat.

The speaker features two 5W full range drivers, a frequency response range of 95-18,000Hz, a 2,000mAh battery and connectivity through Bluetooth and auxililary 3.5mm cables. The speaker is also IPX6 rated for water and dust resistance. With a rugged design, the speaker is also said to be resistant to drop. Further, it can be charged through the micro-USB port.

To recall, Boat had recently launched the Stone SpinX wireless speaker in the country, which is priced at Rs. 2,699 and allows two speakers to be wirelessly connected to enhance sound output. Boat has been making quite an impact of late, thanks to its well-priced products and easy availability online.