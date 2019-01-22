NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Boat Stone 700A Smart Speaker With Built in Alexa Support Launched in India

Boat Stone 700A Smart Speaker With Built-in Alexa Support Launched in India

, 22 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Boat Stone 700A Smart Speaker With Built-in Alexa Support Launched in India

The Boat Stone 700A includes support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant

Highlights

  • The Boat Stone 700A is priced at Rs. 3,199
  • The smart speaker comes with built-in Alexa connectivity
  • The speaker is also IPX6 rated for water and dust resistance

The smart speaker segment has been fairly limited till now in India, with only a limited number of options available to buy. Currently, the most prominent options available are those made by the developers of the voice assistant technologies themselves - the Amazon Echo series with Alexa and the Google Home series with Google Assistant. However, an increasing number of speakers and headphones from other brands are also coming with compatibility for smart voice assistants, with the Boat Stone 700A with Amazon Alexa being the latest among them.

The Boat Stone 700A has been launched at Rs 3,199 on Amazon India, and features built-in Alexa connectivity. Alexa is the voice assistant technology developed by Amazon, and can be used on the Boat Stone 700A to give voice commands. The speaker features a dedicated Alexa button on the device itself to trigger Alexa, and the consumers can also use on the Boat Nirvana app to use Alexa. Additionally, the users can register with Amazon Alexa to enable the full functionality of the service, according to Boat.

The speaker features two 5W full range drivers, a frequency response range of 95-18,000Hz, a 2,000mAh battery and connectivity through Bluetooth and auxililary 3.5mm cables. The speaker is also IPX6 rated for water and dust resistance. With a rugged design, the speaker is also said to be resistant to drop. Further, it can be charged through the micro-USB port.

To recall, Boat had recently launched the Stone SpinX wireless speaker in the country, which is priced at Rs. 2,699 and allows two speakers to be wirelessly connected to enhance sound output. Boat has been making quite an impact of late, thanks to its well-priced products and easy availability online.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Alexa, Boat, Boat Stone 700A, Bluetooth Speaker
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
HP Chromebook X360 11 G2 EE, Chromebook 11 G7 EE With Military Grade Durability Announced
Second Woman Carrying Gene-Edited Baby, Chinese Authorities Confirm
Pricee
Boat Stone 700A Smart Speaker With Built-in Alexa Support Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Dropped From Stairs, Used as a Skate in Latest 'Test Videos'
  2. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  4. Vivo Y89 With 6.26-Inch Display, Snapdragon 626 SoC Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  6. Kingdom Hearts 3 Release Date Broken Internationally
  7. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  8. Resident Evil 2 Release Date Broken Internationally
  9. OnePlus Battery Optimisation Bug Can Stop Crucial Apps From Running
  10. Elon Musk's Boring Company Lays Off 5 Employees
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.