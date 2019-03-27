Technology News
  Blink Play Fitness Focused Earphones Launched in India

Blink Play Fitness-Focused Earphones Launched in India

27 March 2019
Blink Play Bluetooth earphones are priced as low as Rs. 1,349

Highlights

  • Blink Play earphones support Google Assistant, Siri both
  • The Bluetooth earphones sport built-in mic, pair with Blink Fit app
  • App offer step count, sleep count, audio coach as well

Flipkart-owned Myntra has now launched its first fitness-based earphones in India, called Blink Play. After the recent acquisition of Witworks, the earphones were developed at Innovation Labs of Myntra-Jabong, and are already on sale on Myntra and Jabong. The Bluetooth earphones connect with the Blink Fit app to offer advanced fitness tracking features, alongside the basic audio functionality. Blink Play earphones support Google Assistant and Siri both, and come in varied colour options. When paired with the Blink Fit app, it allows for calculating of steps and sleep, and offers an audio coach as well.

Blink Play is priced at Rs. 2,250 in India and will be available in Carbon Black, Moon Silver, Rose Gold, Limerick, and Tangerine colour options. Myntra and Jabong both are selling the earphones at different prices currently. The Blink Play Carbon Black and Rose Gold options are listed on Myntra for Rs. 1,799, while the Limerick and Tangerine options are listed for Rs. 2,250. Jabong has only listed the Tangerine and Limerick options, and is selling them for as low as Rs. 1,349.

Myntra is offering 15 percent cashback on American Express Cards, 10 percent instant discount from ICICI, flat Rs. 200 cashback on payment through Airtel Payments Bank, and 10 percent supercash on MobiKwik. Jabong has also listed the MobiKwik offer, and is also offering 10 percent cashback through Payzapp as well.

As mentioned, Blink Play comes with both Google Assistant and Siri support. When paired with the Blink Fit app, the earphones help in calculating steps, distance; a calorie burnt, and allows users to compare their historical data. The app also offers guided audio training session that users can choose from, depending on activities like indoor, runs, cycling sessions, and walks. There's also a feature called Leaderboards that will allow users to challenge themselves and friends on fitness tasks and goals. It will offer ranks on the leaderboard depending on the scores.

Blink Play is integrated with Qualcomm audio chipsets, comes with a built-in mic, and has three buttons for remote control. Amar Nagaram, Head - Myntra and Jabong, said in a statement, “In-house innovation is a very strong working principle at Myntra and Jabong and this has helped us stay ahead as frontrunners at the intersection of fashion and technology. BLINK PLAY combines ultra-premium fitness features on a wearable device through compact design, while also ensuring accessibility and affordability for the masses, thanks to the efforts of our Innovation Labs team that has made this product a reality. It is a fitness guide and coach like no other with its vivid functionality, aiding in wellbeing.”

Comments

Further reading: Blink Play, Blink Play Price in India, Blink Play Specifications, Blink Fit
