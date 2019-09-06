German electronics manufacturer Blaupunkt has been in the business of TVs for a while now, and its options are competitively priced in India. The company recently launched the Blaupunkt Gen Z LED Smart TV range in India, with two variants - 32-inch (Rs. 9,999) and 40-inch (Rs. 15,999). Now, Blaupunkt is launching two new sizes in the range, with the 43-inch and 49-inch options set to go on sale on Flipkart. The TVs come with introductory pricing of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively.

The new variants will be available on Flipkart alongside the existing variants and other TVs from Blaupunkt, with the introductory pricing set to stay in place until September 7. Both the TVs come with full-HD resolution and smart connectivity through an Android-based smart TV platform. The TVs are priced competitively, and are suitable for users who rely on cable or DTH television but want to give streaming services and smart connectivity a shot.

The TVs have 30W speakers, built-in Wi-Fi, a quad-core 1.5GHz processor, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV is listed to support Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Spotify.

The company had earlier launched the Blaupunkt Gen Z series in smaller display sizes, which are also available on Flipkart. The company also has a range of audio products including headphones, earphones, and soundbars, which are available across the online and offline spaces. The German brand is best known for its car audio products, including speakers, amplifiers, and head units.

