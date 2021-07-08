Technology News
Blaupunkt CyberSound Series Smart Android TV Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

Blaupunkt CyberSound series starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 32-inch model.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 8 July 2021 13:59 IST
Blaupunkt CyberSound televisions run on Android TV 10

Blaupunkt CyberSound televisions run on Android TV 10

Highlights
  • Blaupunkt has launched the CyberSound smart TV range in India
  • The TVs have up to 60W of rated sound output
  • HDR10+ support is present on the Ultra-HD models

Blaupunkt CyberSound Series Smart TVs have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 14,999 onwards. The new television series features four models in sizes ranging from 32 inches to 55 inches and resolutions ranging from HD to Ultra-HD. The TV models in the series are touted to have a better and louder sound output than other options in the price range. The Blaupunkt CyberSound series runs on Android TV for smart connectivity, and is set to go on sale via Flipkart on July 10. Blaupunkt televisions are being made in India by Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), a major original equipment manufacturer that is also known for manufacturing TVs under the Kodak and Thomson brands in India.

Blaupunkt CyberSound Series Smart TV price and availability

There are four models in the Blaupunkt CyberSound range with varying prices depending on size and specifications — 32-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) for Rs. 14,999, 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) for Rs. 21,999, 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) for Rs. 30,999, and 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) for Rs. 40,999. All the televisions in the range go on sale on July 10 via Flipkart and will come with a one-year warranty.

The new range from Blaupunkt will go up against strong competition in the affordable TV segment from various brands including Xiaomi, Vu, Realme, TCL, and Samsung, to name a few. However, Blaupunkt will hope that the specifications, and particularly the sound output and claims of sound quality, will help the CyberSound range stand apart.

Blaupunkt CyberSound Series Smart TV specifications and features

As the name suggests, the Blaupunkt CyberSound Series promises better sound. The televisions in the series have sound output ratings that are considerably higher than much of the similarly priced competition. The 32-inch and 42-inch televisions have a rated sound output of 40W, the 43-inch variant has a sound output of 50W, and the 55-inch variant has a sound output of 60W. The two Ultra-HD variants also have support for Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround, and Dolby MS12 technologies.

Apart from sound, the Ultra-HD variants have support for HDR content up to the HDR10+ format. All televisions in the range run on Android TV 10 with access to the Google Play store for apps and content. Along with Android TV, the televisions also have built-in Google Chromecast and access to Google Assistant for voice commands. RAM and internal storage varies depending on the variant with the flagship 55-inch option having 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps and app data, along with a quad-core processor.

There is also Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB connectivity on the Blaupunkt CyberSound TV models, along with support for Apple AirPlay and a peak refresh rate of 60Hz across the range. The TV models have up to 450 nits of peak brightness, depending on the size and variant.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Blaupunkt 32-inch CyberSound HD Android TV (32CSA7101)

Blaupunkt 32-inch CyberSound HD Android TV (32CSA7101)

Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 735mm x 440mm x 90mm
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blaupunkt, Blaupunkt CyberSound Android TV, Android TV, Android TV 10, Smart TV, Ultra-HD TV, LED TV, Blaupunkt CyberSound Android TV Price in India, Blaupunkt CyberSound Android TV Specifications, Blaupunkt CyberSound Android TV Features
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Alleged 360-Degree Renders Leaked, Launch Could Be Delayed as Production Just Started
How Can You Prevent Ransomware Attacks? Cybersecurity Experts From Okta, Rapid7, Recorded Future, and Team Cymru Explain

