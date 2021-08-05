Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV (50CSA7007) with Dolby Digital Plus has debuted in India on Thursday, August 5. The smart TV is being pitched as the latest bezel-less display offering from the German tech giant. The 50-inch smart TV is made in collaboration with Super Plastronics (SPPL), an Indian TV manufacturing company. The Blaupunkt smart TV will be available to purchase from August 6. Powered by Android 10, it comes with DTS TruSurround, Dolby MS12, and Dolby Atmos audio technologies. It also comes with in-built Chromecast and AirPlay to stream content.

Blaupunkt 50-inch Ultra-HD Android TV price in India, availability

The Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV (50CSA7007) is priced at Rs. 36,999 and will be exclusively available to purchase from Flipkart. It will be open for booking starting Friday, August 6. However, the listing is not yet visible on the e-commerce website. The smart TV from the German tech giant is offered in a single Black colour option. The TV is made in India under a licence with SPPL. The launch of the 50-inch model follows the launch of four Blaupunkt CyberSound Series models in July, when 32-inch, 42-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch models were unveiled.

Blaupunkt 50-inch Ultra-HD Android TV specifications, features

The new Blaupunkt bezel-less smart TV is powered by Android 10. It comes with 4 speakers with a maximum output of 60W with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology. Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV is powered by an ARM Cortex-A53 based MediaTek chipset that is paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It has a 50-inch 4K IPS+ panel with a maximum brightness of 500 nits and is certified to display the HDR10+ gamut.

The Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV from the German tech giant features a voice-enabled remote with Google Assistant. The remote also has shortcuts for Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Google Play. The Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV also comes with inbuilt Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay. Other connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.