German consumer electronics brand Blaupunkt has launched its next-gen 4K QLED Smart TV in India, and it is now available for purchase via Amazon. Featuring a 55-inch screen, Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV runs on the dated Android 7.0 and sports a slim metallic bezel frame. The Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV is just 7.9mm thick and comes with a voice-enabled Smart Air Mouse Remote. Other key features of the television include built-in Wi-Fi and dual-core SoC.

Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV price, offers

The new 4K QLED Smart TV from Blaupunkt is currently available at a promotional price of Rs. 64,999. The release of Blaupunkt smart TV coincides with the Prime Day sale on the e-retailer, thus Amazon is offering this special pricing for the device. After the sale ends, the Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV will be sold at its regular price of Rs. 69,999.

Among launch offers, the buyers of the TV will get an instant discount of 10 percent upon using their HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, there is no cost EMI options available as well on credit and debit cards.

Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV specifications, features

The Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV comes with a slim metallic bezel frame and is just 7.9mm thin that gives the TV a pretty sleek look. The 55-inch Smart TV runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a dual-core cortex-A73 processor, coupled with a Mail-450 GPU. Other key specifications include HDR X, built-in Wi-Fi, 60Hz screen refresh rate to name a few.

The company says that the TV provides a distortion-free viewing from every possible point because of its wide viewing angles. Additionally, there's a Smart Air Mouse Remote, that ensures a user-friendly experience using voice-commands. Moreover, there's Dolby Digital and DTS Surround system that ensures for an immersive sound experience.

