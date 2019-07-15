Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Blaupunkt 55 Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 69,999

Blaupunkt 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 69,999

It is now available with a promotion price of Rs. 64,999 as a part of Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 19:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Blaupunkt 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 69,999

Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV boasts of a 60Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Blaupunkt brings its new 4K QLED Smart TV to India
  • The smart TV runs on the dated Android 7.0 Nougat
  • The voice-enabled Smart Air Mouse Remote offers a hassle-free experience

German consumer electronics brand Blaupunkt has launched its next-gen 4K QLED Smart TV in India, and it is now available for purchase via Amazon. Featuring a 55-inch screen, Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV runs on the dated Android 7.0 and sports a slim metallic bezel frame. The Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV is just 7.9mm thick and comes with a voice-enabled Smart Air Mouse Remote. Other key features of the television include built-in Wi-Fi and dual-core SoC.

Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV price, offers

The new 4K QLED Smart TV from Blaupunkt is currently available at a promotional price of Rs. 64,999. The release of Blaupunkt smart TV coincides with the Prime Day sale on the e-retailer, thus Amazon is offering this special pricing for the device. After the sale ends, the Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV will be sold at its regular price of Rs. 69,999.

Among launch offers, the buyers of the TV will get an instant discount of 10 percent upon using their HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, there is no cost EMI options available as well on credit and debit cards.

Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV specifications, features

The Blaupunkt 4K QLED Smart TV comes with a slim metallic bezel frame and is just 7.9mm thin that gives the TV a pretty sleek look. The 55-inch Smart TV runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a dual-core cortex-A73 processor, coupled with a Mail-450 GPU. Other key specifications include HDR X, built-in Wi-Fi, 60Hz screen refresh rate to name a few.

The company says that the TV provides a distortion-free viewing from every possible point because of its wide viewing angles. Additionally, there's a Smart Air Mouse Remote, that ensures a user-friendly experience using voice-commands. Moreover, there's Dolby Digital and DTS Surround system that ensures for an immersive sound experience.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blaupunkt, 4K QLED Smart TV, Amazon, Android, India, prime day sale
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Prime Day 2019 Sale Offers: Best Deals on Smart TVs, Smartwatches, Fitness Bands, Headphones
Honor Smartphones
Blaupunkt 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 69,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  2. Realme X With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. 11-Year-Old's iPhone Catches Fire in the US: Report
  4. Here’s Your First Look at 5 Upcoming Prime Video Series From India
  5. LG Launches 55-inch, 43-inch 4K LED Smart TVs With Active HDR in India
  6. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Colour Variant Goes Official in India
  8. Realme X, Realme 3i to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Date, Time, All You Need To Know
  2. Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers During India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final
  3. Blaupunkt 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 69,999
  4. Prime Day 2019 Sale Offers: Best Deals on Smart TVs, Smartwatches, Fitness Bands, Headphones
  5. Huawei Watch GT Active With Up to Two-Weeks Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Snapchat Testing Netflix-Like Homepage for Shows Featuring Stars, Influencers
  7. Facebook's VR Dream May Never Take Off, Oculus Co-Founder Says
  8. Xiaomi Continues Chip Strategy Revamp With Investment in Semiconductor Designer
  9. Bitcoin Drops More Than 10 Percent as Scrutiny of Cryptocurrencies Grows
  10. LG Launches 4K LED Smart TVs in India With Active HDR, DTS Virtual: X Surround Sound
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.