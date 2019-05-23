BenQ has launched a pair of new projectors in India – the W1700M from its home cinema projector range and the TK800 from the sports series projectors. The W1700M and TK800 feature the company's proprietary CinematicColor technology for higher colour accuracy, finer brightness control, and an overall superior 4K HDR viewing experience. The BenQ W1700M projector is priced at Rs. 2,10,000, while the BenQ TK800 carries a price tag of Rs. 1,99,000. Both the BenQ projectors will be available from partner stores and retail chains in May across the country.

As far as specifications go, the BenQ W1700M projector is claimed to deliver full Rec.709 HDTV colour accuracy and high native ANSI contrast ratio. The BenQ offering comes with 4K HDR10 support and employs the proprietary Auto HDR Natural Color Mapping technology to produce more vibrant colours and details.

The BenQ W1700M projector is capable of producing 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) frames and employs the advanced 0.47-inch single-DMD DLP technology to keep the projector's profile slim and compact. The glass lens in the projector comes with a low-dispersion coating to keep chromatic aberrations in check, while a 5W audio hardware backed by the CinemaMaster Audio+ technology claims to deliver crystal clear sound with high bass and more clarity.

The BenQ TK800M projector, which is aimed at sports fans, is also capable of producing 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) frames with high colour accuracy and 120Hz refresh rate. It employs a 7-element lens structure with a low-dispersion coating on top to minimise chromatic inaccuracies and can achieve 96 percent of Rec. 709 colour space. There are also dedicated sound presets for viewing modes such as football mode, sports mode, game mode, and cinema mode for a more suitable audio output.