BenQ on Tuesday expanded its home cinema line of projectors by launching the CinePrime W2700 and W5700 DLP models. These new offerings are touted to be the world's first 4K home theater DLP projectors and deliver long-lasting colour projection. BenQ has also included its CinematicColor technology and individual factory colour calibration. The new BenQ projectors also have the proprietary HDR-PRO technology that supports both HDR10 and HLG formats. The latest CinePrime projectors are targeted at cinema-loving home consumers. They start at Rs. 2,49,000 and go up to Rs. 2,99,000.

Both the BenQ CinePrime W2700 and W5700 projectors are claimed to deliver true 4K performance along with 3840x2160 pixels resolution and 8.3 million distinct pixels for each frame. There is a pristine 4K-optimised optical system with six structured groups of all-glass lens elements for light transmission. The new models also support DCI-P3 colour standard.

While the BenQ CinePrime W2700 is designed to cover 94 percent of DCI-P3 and 100 percent of Rec. 709, the CinePrime W5700 is touted to cover 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space and 100 percent of Rec. 709. Both models also have individual factory colour calibration reports ensuring Delta E≤3 colour accuracy. There is also the proprietary HDR-PRO technology to enable 4K projection with both HDR10 and HLG formats.

BenQ CinePrime W2700

With DCI-P3 compliance, BenQ states the new projectors will offer an enhanced Red and Green colours. The HDR PRO technology on the latest CinePrime models also enables auto colour and tone mapping techniques. The company claims that the new techniques enable superior brightness and contrast ranges as well as ideal image optimisation.

BenQ has also included a CinemaMaster Video+ technology that is touted to enable commercial quality digital cinema experiences into AV screening rooms and living rooms with motion-adaptive 4K pixel enhancement. The new models additionally have tailored AV personalisation with versatile short throw, big zoom, and lens shift. Furthermore, the CinePrime W5700 have 1.6 times big zoom and 2D H/V lens shift.

The BenQ CinePrime W2700 comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,49,000 and is set to be available for purchase in India starting March. The BenQ CinePrime W5700, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 2,99,000 and will go on sale in the later part of the first quarter of this year.

At the press event on Tuesday, Managing Director Rajeev Singh said that BenQ India captured a 48 percent market share in the 4K segment in the country. The company sold 77,000 projectors overall in the Indian market last year, up from 60,000 projectors sold in 2017, and is targeted to sell 90,000 projectors this year, the executive added.