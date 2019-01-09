Two of the most wanted features in modern headphones are wireless music playback and noise cancellation. No one likes to get tangled in cables any more, and with more smartphones ditching the traditional headphone jack, consumers are always looking for a wireless option. At CES 2019, Audio Technica has announced its plans to fulfil these demand with three new noise-cancelling wireless headphones. The company is set to take on big players like Sony and Bose with its new products.

Audio Technica has announced the new ATH-ANC900BT wireless headphones to take on the top-of-the-line offers from Sony and Bose. The wireless headphones come with thee modes for noise cancellation that can be adjusted using the company's Connect mobile app. The microphones present inside the headphones adjust to the surrounding noise.

The ATH-ANC900BT headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 and promise a battery life of up to 35 hours even with active noise cancellation turned on. That's probably its most significant feature and is sure to challenge Sony 1000X M3 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones.

Audio Technica has priced the ATH-ANC900BT wireless headphones at $299 (roughly Rs. 20,800) which is highly attractive considering its biggest rivals easily cost more than that. The company claims these are its best noise-cancelling wireless headphones yet.

Apart from these, Audio Technica has also announced a slightly more pocket-friendly option in the form of ATH-ANC500BT. These wireless headphones cost $99 (roughly Rs. 6,900) and promise a 20-hour battery life on a full charge. Don't expect high-quality audio on these headphones though since they're likely to lack those audio codecs. These are primarily aimed at those looking for a pair of affordable wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. The ATH-ANC500BT headphones will go on sale later this year.

If you prefer in-ear headphones, Audio Technica has something for you as well. The ATH-ANC100BT also cost $99 (roughly Rs. 6,900) and feature noise cancellation capabilities. The battery is housed inside a remote control. These in-ear earphones support Bluetooth 4.2 and also lack high-definition audio codecs. But at a price below $100, they already have enough to convince their target audience.