Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Apple tvOS 13 to Bring Support for Multiple Profiles, Xbox One and PlayStation DualShock Controllers, Live Lyrics, and More

Apple tvOS 13 to Bring Support for Multiple Profiles, Xbox One and PlayStation DualShock Controllers, Live Lyrics, and More

The new tvOS 13 experience will arrive this fall.

By | Updated: 3 June 2019 23:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple tvOS 13 to Bring Support for Multiple Profiles, Xbox One and PlayStation DualShock Controllers, Live Lyrics, and More

It will be quite convenient to switch user profile with the tweaked Control Center.

Highlights
  • tvOS 13 will support over 100 games from Apple Arcade
  • Users will be able to see live song lyrics from Apple Music
  • Personalised recommendations will also be a part of tvOS 13

Apple has kicked off WWDC 2019 by announcing an update to tvOS, with the new version being christened tvOS 13. The biggest functional change coming with tvOS 13 is multi-user support. Support for multi-user profile also brings personalised content recommendations to all members of a family based on their viewing habits. Moreover, switching between the user profiles will also be seamless, thanks to Control Center arriving on tvOS.

Another key tvOS 13 announcement is support for Xbox One and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers for playing games on Apple TV. On the aesthetic front, users will see new underwater screensavers shot in collaboration with BBC Natural History.

The latest version of tvOS is being pegged as a more inclusive TV platform that will make the content consumption via Apple's platform a more family-oriented experience. As mentioned above, tvOS 13 will let users create multiple profiles for family members. And with each profile, the platform will let seed personalised content recommendations. 

Profiles on tvOS 13 will work similarly to how multiple user profiles on platforms like Netflix. Moreover, it will be quite convenient to switch between user profiles with the new Control Center on tvOS. 

Another change is the ability to see song lyrics in real time as the songs are playing. The second key change arriving with tvOS 13 is support for Xbox One and the Sony DualShock 4 controllers. Support for the aforementioned controllers will come in handy for gamers who want to play games on their Apple TV. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple TV, Apple, tvOS 13
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
watchOS 6 to Bring App Store, Additional Watch Faces, New Apps, and More
Honor Smartphones
Apple tvOS 13 to Bring Support for Multiple Profiles, Xbox One and PlayStation DualShock Controllers, Live Lyrics, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Goes on Sale for First Time in India Tomorrow
  2. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  3. Airtel Platinum Users to Get Free Zee5 Premium Subscription: How to Avail
  4. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  5. EMUI 9.1 Beta Testing for 14 Huawei, Honor Phones Goes Live
  6. LG’s First 8K OLED TV Is Finally Ready to Reach Consumers
  7. Xiaomi’s New Mi 9T Will Be Launched on June 12
  8. Swiggy Launches Daily App for Homestyle Meals
  9. Realme 2 Pro Users Report Bootloop Issue Following Android Pie Update
  10. WWDC 2019 Keynote Highlights: iOS 13, iPadOS, Mac Pro, and More Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.