Apple has kicked off WWDC 2019 by announcing an update to tvOS, with the new version being christened tvOS 13. The biggest functional change coming with tvOS 13 is multi-user support. Support for multi-user profile also brings personalised content recommendations to all members of a family based on their viewing habits. Moreover, switching between the user profiles will also be seamless, thanks to Control Center arriving on tvOS.

Another key tvOS 13 announcement is support for Xbox One and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers for playing games on Apple TV. On the aesthetic front, users will see new underwater screensavers shot in collaboration with BBC Natural History.

The latest version of tvOS is being pegged as a more inclusive TV platform that will make the content consumption via Apple's platform a more family-oriented experience. As mentioned above, tvOS 13 will let users create multiple profiles for family members. And with each profile, the platform will let seed personalised content recommendations.

Profiles on tvOS 13 will work similarly to how multiple user profiles on platforms like Netflix. Moreover, it will be quite convenient to switch between user profiles with the new Control Center on tvOS.

Another change is the ability to see song lyrics in real time as the songs are playing. The second key change arriving with tvOS 13 is support for Xbox One and the Sony DualShock 4 controllers. Support for the aforementioned controllers will come in handy for gamers who want to play games on their Apple TV.