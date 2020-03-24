Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Apple TV May Get Storage Upgrade in 2020, tvOS 14 Tipped to Get Kids Mode

Apple TV May Get Storage Upgrade in 2020, tvOS 14 Tipped to Get Kids Mode

Apple TV media player is expected to come with a redesigned remote without any major changes to the box itself.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 March 2020 14:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple TV May Get Storage Upgrade in 2020, tvOS 14 Tipped to Get Kids Mode

New Apple TV media player might pack an A11 or A12 processor

Highlights
  • New Apple TV media player reportedly coming with more storage
  • tvOS is said to get a new Kids Mode and Screen Time feature
  • Apple is expected to show off new hardware near the end of the year

Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple TV media player as well as adding several new features to tvOS 14. It is being said that the storage on the new Apple TV will be increased from 32GB and 64GB options to 64GB and 128GB. There will also be a new ‘Kids Mode' coming to the new tvOS, as well as Screen Time. While there is no official fixed date for the launch, it is being said that Apple will launch the new Apple TV hardware towards the end of the year.

As reported by a YouTube channel named ‘iupdate' in collaboration with Israeli website named ‘The Verifier', Apple is working on a new Apple TV media player that will come with upgraded hardware and the updated tvOS 14 will have several software changes as well. In terms of hardware, the refreshed Apple TV will pack 64GB and 128GB storage options. It is expected that this has been done to accommodate more Apple Arcade titles. The Verifier states that Apple will put either its A11 or A12 processor in the new media player.

Additionally, iupdate claims that Apple will also be making some changes to the remote for the Apple TV box but the box itself will not have any major design changes.

Talking about software changes, a new “Kids Mode” will be present in the updated tvOS. What this means is users will be able to create a separate account for their kids and control which applications can be used on those accounts. There will reportedly be various restriction options available to the parents to control the content that is being watched, along with the viewing time. It is expected to have a new kid friendly design as well.

Screen Time Management, which is another expected feature coming to tvOS 14, will be applied for both regular users and Kids Mode. The Verifier report mentions that the company is working on “redesigned Apple TV+ with a greater focus on content,” but there is no information available on this as of yet.

The report adds that the company will hold an event at the end of 2020 where it will announce the latest TV hardware.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple TV, tvOS 14
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Apple's Find My App to Get AR Mode, New Notification Alerts, and More in iOS 14: Report
Fitbit Premium Trial Extended to 90 Days for New Users Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

Apple TV May Get Storage Upgrade in 2020, tvOS 14 Tipped to Get Kids Mode
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked
  3. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  5. Fitbit Premium Trial Extended to 90 Days for New Users
  6. Vivo V19 Launch in India: Everything We Know
  7. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  8. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  9. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  10. Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops Is Something We Could Do Without
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Premium Trial Extended to 90 Days for New Users Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  2. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Is June 30: How to Check Status, Link Aadhaar-PAN Online
  3. Huawei Nova 7, Huawei Nova 7 Pro Spotted on TENAA, 5G Support Tipped
  4. Apple TV May Get Storage Upgrade in 2020, tvOS 14 Tipped to Get Kids Mode
  5. Apple's Find My App to Get AR Mode, New Notification Alerts, and More in iOS 14: Report
  6. Coronavirus: Uber India Suspends Cab Services in Several Cities
  7. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Coronavirus: Disney+ to Arrive in Europe on Tuesday With Reduced Streaming Quality
  9. Amazon Teams Up With Bill Gates-Backed Group to Deliver Coronavirus Test Kits
  10. Honor 9A Price, Specifications Tipped by Chinese Telecom Operator Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.