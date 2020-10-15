Technology News
  Apple TV App Coming to Android TV, Select Sony TVs to Get It First

Apple TV App Coming to Android TV, Select Sony TVs to Get It First

Apple TV gives access to premium movies and TV shows, including the Apple TV+ subscription streaming service.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 15 October 2020 12:23 IST
Apple TV App Coming to Android TV, Select Sony TVs to Get It First

Apple TV app is available on select non-Apple devices

Highlights
  • Apple TV is finally coming to Android TV, starting with Sony
  • The service includes the Apple TV+ subscription service
  • Sony X900H TVs will be the first to receive the app though an update

Apple TV app, limited to Apple devices and select non-Apple streaming devices and televisions, is now coming to Android TV models, starting with TVs from Sony. The Sony X900H series in the US will be the first to receive the Apple TV app on Android TV through a software update, followed by select 2020, 2019, and 2018 models from the Japanese company. This marks the first time that the Apple TV app will be available on any device running on Android software.

The app will not be available to all Android TV users initially as only select Sony TV owners in the US will receive the update at first. However, it could later extend to Sony TVs across other global markets as well. Once the software is updated, the Apple TV app will be available to use, allowing users to watch content on the app. It isn't possible to download the Apple TV app on any Android device for now, although the app did arrive on the Amazon Fire TV platform late last year.

The streaming service includes content from Apple TV+ subscription service, as well as Apple TV channels, content from linked video-on-demand services, and a large catalogue of movies and other video content through the iTunes Store for rent or purchase.

Although limited to Sony for now, the Apple TV app could soon make its way to more Android TV and Android devices as well. Although still a ways away, the eventual listing of the Apple TV app on the Google Play Store is now a possibility, giving Android users access to Apple's premium streaming content.

The app has been limited to modern Apple devices running on the iOS, tvOS, and macOS software platforms, along with select non-Apple devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick range, Roku streaming devices, and select Samsung and LG devices. Although originally meant as a value-addition for buyers of Apple hardware, the service has since been extended to include some non-Apple devices.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Apple, Android TV, Apple TV, Apple TV app, Sony, Sony X900H, Google Play Store
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
