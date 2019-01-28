NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air Bluetooth Earbuds With 20 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air Bluetooth Earbuds With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

, 28 January 2019
Soundcore Liberty Air comes with 20-hour battery life

Highlights

  • Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air wireless earbuds are IPX5 certified
  • The earbuds are priced at Rs. 7,999, but are on sale for Rs. 5,999
  • Soundcore Liberty Air is available exclusively on Amazon India

Shenzhen-based company Anker Technology's sub-brand Soundcore has launched new wireless earphones called Liberty Air in India. These earbuds are available in India exclusively via Amazon, and claim to offer 20 hours of cumulative playtime. The Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds come with IPX5 water protection, 18-month warranty, and in-built noise cancelling microphones. This comes after the launch of Soundcore Vortex last month - its over-ear headphones - that boasts of a 20-hour battery life as well, and comes for a price of Rs. 6,499.

Soundcore Liberty Air price in India

The Soundcore Liberty Air is priced at Rs. 7,999 and is available exclusively via Amazon India. The earphones are listed on the e-commerce site in Black and White colour options, and are on sale at a discounted price of Rs. 5,999. Launch offers include 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Credit and Debit EMI transactions, no-cost EMI options, 10 percent cashback up to Rs.25 using BHIM UPI, and 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards.

Soundcore Liberty Air features

The Soundcore Liberty Air earphones come with graphene enhanced sound that offers deep bass and detail, superior call quality, Bluetooth version 5 support with FPC antenna for seamless connectivity, and push and go touch controls for easy pairing. It comes with two built-in microphones with uplink noise cancellation to filter out ambient noise. The company notes that voice calling is further enhanced by enabling both earbuds to work while on a phone call.

The company claims that the Liberty Air offers 5 hours of playtime from a single charge that extends to 20-hour playtime with the charging case. It comes with 18 months of warranty as well. Apart from the one-step pairing, the touch controls can also be used to answer calls and play, pause, and skip music on-the-go. As mentioned it is IPX5 certified for liquid resistance, and inside the box you get the charging case, XS/S/M/L ear tips, 60cm micro USB cable, a user manual, and the 18- month warranty card.

Soundcore Liberty Air, Soundcore, Soundcore Liberty Air Price in India, Soundcore Liberty Air Specifications, Anker
