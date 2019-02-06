Technology News
  Anker Nebula Capsule Portable Projector With 360 Degree Surround Sound Launched in India

Anker Nebula Capsule Portable Projector With 360-Degree Surround Sound Launched in India

, 06 February 2019
Anker Nebula Capsule is available in India with a price tag of Rs. 31,999

Highlights

  • Nebula Capsule is available through Amazon.in and offline retailers
  • The portable projector has 5W speakers
  • It comes with AirPlay and Miracast support for screen mirroring

Anker on Wednesday launched the Nebula Capsule, the company's portable projector that comes with a 360-degree surround sound. There are 5W speakers to produce an immersive audio experience. The mini projector also enables screen mirroring via AirPlay and Miracast and is claimed to be capable of producing images in as big as 100 inches size. The Nebula Capsule runs Android 7.1 Nougat to enable video streaming from any compatible app. Further, there is a DLP Technology that uses IntelliBright algorithms to deliver 100 ANSI lumens of picture quality. The projector is claimed to project the picture on any surface, including the ceiling and bedsheets.

Using Android 7.1 Nougat, the Anker Nebula Capsule can run a large number of apps, including Netflix and YouTube - without requiring connection with a smartphone. There is also DLP Technology that is touted to enable the mini projector to project the picture on any surface. Anker has also provided wireless casting support to enable the device to mirror content directly from a mobile device. The device essentially has AirPlay and Miracast support for mirroring content.

There is a 0.2-inch FWVGA (854x480 pixels) DLP display technology, and the Anker Nebula Capsule has a lamp life of 30,000 hours. Also, the aspect ratio of the projector is 16:9. There are manual focus adjustment and auto keystone correction. Plus, the projector supports front, rear, front ceiling, and rear ceiling projection modes.

The Anker Nebula Capsule comes with a built-in, 5,200mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to four hours of continuous video playback on a single charge. Also, there is Quick Charge support to enable a fast charging experience.

To make the Nebula Capsule operable through mobile devices, there is a dedicated Nebula Connect app available on the App Store and Google Play. The device has a quad-core processor, 1GB DDR3 SDRAM, Adreno 304 GPU, and 8GB onboard storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, HDMI 1.4, and Micro-USB port with USB OTG support. Lastly, the projector measures a height of 4.72 inches and a diameter of 2.67 inches.

The Anker Nebula Capsule is already available for purchase through Amazon.in with a price tag of Rs. 31,999. It is also on sale through various retail stores across the country.

To recall, Anker unveiled the Nebula Capsule II at CES 2019 last month with Android TV 9.0. The successor to the original Nebula Capsule is also designed to project 720p resolution along with brightness of 200 ANSI lumens. There is also Google Assistant support as well as a Chromecast integration.

Having said that, Anker hasn't revealed any details on the India availability of the Nebula Capsule II.

Comments

Nebula Capsule price in India, Nebula Capsule specifications, Nebula Capsule, Nebula, Anker
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
