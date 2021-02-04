Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Android TV Getting Google TV Like Home Screen Interface; YouTube App for Older Apple TV Models to Go Offline

Android TV Getting Google TV-Like Home Screen Interface; YouTube App for Older Apple TV Models to Go Offline

The new Android TV update is rolling out in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, and France, with other countries to get the new interface in the coming weeks.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 February 2021 17:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Android TV Getting Google TV-Like Home Screen Interface; YouTube App for Older Apple TV Models to Go Offline

Photo Credit: Google

Android TV update brings Home, Discover, and Apps tabs

Highlights
  • Google is updating Android TV with a new interface
  • The update brings a Discover tab for personalised recommendations
  • YouTube app for Apple TV (3rd Gen) is being removed from March

Google has released a new Android TV update that brings an all-new home screen interface, which looks quite similar to the UI available on Google TV. The new home screen interface comes with dedicated Home, Discover, and Apps tabs. In addition to the updated Android TV interface, Google is discontinuing the YouTube app for Apple TV models (3rd Generation) and earlier models. YouTube will, however, be accessible on previous-generation Apple TV via Apple's AirPlay.

The updated Android TV interface mimics the design language of Google TV that debuted with the latest Chromecast in September. It replaces the earlier left-side oversized icons with tabs.

The new update brings Home tab that shows the home screen along with quick access to favourite apps and channels. Next to the Home Tab is the Discover tab that features personalised recommendations “based on what you watch and what interests you, in addition to what's trending on Google”. The Discover tab shows content from all the installed apps and activated subscriptions.

android tv interface update discover tab image google Android TV

Updated Android TV interface comes with a Discover tab to show personalised recommendations
Photo Credit: Google

 

Unlike the Discover tab on the updated Android TV interface, the interface of Google TV has a ‘For you' tab that lists personalised recommendations using software algorithms.

The updated Android TV interface also brings Apps tab that lists all the installed apps. This works similar to the Apps tab on Google TV.

Google has started rolling out the updated Android TV interface to all compatible devices in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, and France. It will reach other countries in the coming weeks.

Alongside the new Android TV software, Google is discontinuing the YouTube app for Apple TV (3rd Generation) and earlier models. 9to5Mac reported that a message has been sent to some readers about the discontinuation that will take place starting early March. YouTube abandoned support for the second-generation Apple TV models back in 2015.

Google is instead recommending users of earlier Apple TV models to stream YouTube from their iOS devices using AirPlay. Furthermore, YouTube will continue to be available on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android TV, Google TV, Android, Google, YouTube
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei Mate X2 Confirmed to Come With Kirin 9000 SoC, Alleged Render Show Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras

Related Stories

Android TV Getting Google TV-Like Home Screen Interface; YouTube App for Older Apple TV Models to Go Offline
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Parler CEO John Matze Says He Was Fired by Board
  2. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  3. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  4. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  5. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
  6. Poco M3 First Impressions
  7. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  9. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live
  10. Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note FE Getting February 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports
  2. Android TV Getting Google TV-Like Home Screen Interface; YouTube App for Older Apple TV Models to Go Offline
  3. Huawei Mate X2 Confirmed to Come With Kirin 9000 SoC, Alleged Render Show Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras
  4. Zoom Adds Features to Help Users Transition Back to Working From Offices, Gets Virtual Receptionist
  5. Global Smartphone Sales to Grow Over 11 Percent in 2021, Led By Affordable 5G Handsets: Gartner
  6. BSNL Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Updated to Offer ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calls
  7. Panasonic Lumix BGH1 Mirrorless Camera With 10.2-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Recording Launched in India
  8. Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent
  9. Twitter Deletes Kangana Ranaut's Tweets Over Rule Violations
  10. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com