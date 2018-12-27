Android TV, the platform that Google unveiled back in 2014 to ultimately expand its Android operating system from smartphones to smart TVs, is now claimed to have more than 100 operator partners worldwide. While this isn't yet a trend in markets like India, many TV operators in global markets are offering Android TV-powered set-top boxes. Content providers such as Disney, HBO, Netflix, and Spotify also have their native presence on Android TV. Further, the platform comes with Google Play integration to attract the masses.

Google's General Manager and Senior Director for Android TV Shalini Govil-Pai confirmed to MCN that Android TV had now been deployed by more than 100 TV operator all around the world. While Govil-Pai didn't reveal any particular figure, she also highlighted that the platform had "tens of millions" of consumers, primarily in Europe and Asia.

Companies such as Sharp, Sony, and TP Vision were the initial partners for selling Android TV-based televisions in the worldwide markets. However, in the recent past, OEMs such as Micromax, Vu, and Xiaomi also adopted Google's platform instead of picking any third-party smart TV operating system. This has pushed the overall growth of Android TV in markets outside the US.

However, Govil-Pai reportedly specified that around half of Android TV users are derived from the operator partners.

AT&T recently started testing its Android TV-powered DirecTV boxes. Similarly, DVR pioneer TiVo is also rumoured to be developing a device based on Android TV that could debut at CES 2019 in Las Vegas next month.

Google launched Android TV as its television-focused operating system at I/O developer conference back in June 2014. Since its formal launch, the platform received a list of updates to take to Amazon's Fire OS and Apple's tvOS.

At I/O 2018, Google announced a new Android TV update that brought a new setup wizard and an autofill feature. The company also launched an ADT-2 device that comes as an over-the-top (OTT) HDMI stick for developers. The HDMI stick supports 4K resolution at 60fps and has Google Assistant support.