Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Android TV to Become More Data Friendly in India With New Data Saver Feature

Android TV to Become More Data-Friendly in India With New Data Saver Feature

Data Saver is said to reduce data consumption on Android TV significantly

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 13:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Android TV to Become More Data-Friendly in India With New Data Saver Feature

Android TV is gaining popularity in India, but heavy data consumption is still a problem for users.

Highlights
  • Android TV is gaining popularity in India
  • Brands such as TCL, Xiaomi, and MarQ by Flipkart sell Android TVs
  • The platform is now rolling out a Data Saver feature

Smart TVs are getting very popular in India as the quality of content on streaming services continues to increase. Among the more popular ways to stream audio and video content on your TV is through the built-in sort platform, and Android TV is a leader in that segment. Google, in an effort to build Android TV's presence in India, has announced a new feature called Data Saver. The feature is focused on typical usage patterns in the country, and aims to help users save on Internet data.

According to the announcement made on Google's official India blog, the new Data Saver feature will let users watch up to three times more content with the same amount of data used. The feature works when Android TV devices are connected to mobile Internet connections, such as mobile hotspots or dongles.

Google states that users in India may not necessarily have access to Wi-Fi home Internet, and this new feature is to ensure that they can watch content on Android TV without risking excessive data consumption on mobile data plans. Google hasn't detailed exactly how this works, but it will likely natively limit the resolution of content streams on various apps on Android TV.

That's not the only feature rolled out today; Google has also announced Data Alerts, Hotspot Guide, and Cast in the Google Files app. Data Alerts helps users monitor data consumption on Android TV, Hotspot Guide helps users set up Android TV when connecting to mobile hotspot connections, and Cast for Google Files lets users cast downloaded media files to a TV without the use of mobile data.

The new features will initially roll out to Android TV devices from Xiaomi, TCL, and MarQ by Flipkart in India, with a global roll-out to follow. The new Mi TV 4X and Mi TV 4A models introduced by Xiaomi on Tuesday are the first to come with the Data Saver function, according to the Chinese electronics manufacturer.

Meanwhile, a report by XDA Developers suggests that Google Stadia, the company's cloud-based gaming platform, is unlikely to come to Android TV until late 2020, although it will roll out more widely as early as this year itself.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android TV, Google, Xiaomi, TCL, MarQ by Flipkart
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Facebook to Stop News Headline Changes From Advertisers
iPhone 11 Series Packs Reverse Wireless Charging Hardware, Is Disabled by Apple: Report
Honor Smartphones
Android TV to Become More Data-Friendly in India With New Data Saver Feature
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Launches Web Portal to Find Your Lost or Stolen Mobile Phone
  2. Xiaomi Launches Four New Mi TV Models in India, Including Its Biggest
  3. Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-Inch Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7
  5. Vivo Nex 3 With 64-Megapixel Camera, 5G-Enabled Variant Launched
  6. Mi Smart Band 4 Launched in India With Colour AMOLED Display
  7. Realme X2 With 64-Megapixel Camera Set to Debut on September 24
  8. Oppo Reno Ace Teased to Fully Charge Its Battery in Under 30 Minutes
  9. Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Dates Announced: What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone XR, iPhone XS to Get Multi-Cam Simultaneous Recording Similar to iPhone 11 Pro With iOS 13: Report
  2. Instagram Music Launched by Facebook in India
  3. Asus Chromebook Flip C433 Is the Company's Latest Mid-Range Convertible Chromebook Laptop
  4. Honor Play 3e With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price Specifications
  5. Lenovo Launches ThinkPad Laptops, ThinkCentre PCs for Enterprises in India
  6. Oppo Reno Ace Fast Charging Time Teased, Tipped to Fully Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Under 30 Minutes
  7. Facebook Unveils New Video Tools, Instagram Scheduling Feature
  8. Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Four New Mi TV Models Launched in India: Event Highlights
  9. Mi Band 4 With Colour AMOLED Display, Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India
  10. Redmi K20 Pro Teardown Reveals Ingress Protection, Easy Repairability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.