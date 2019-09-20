Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Android TV Will Be Updated to Android 10 by End of 2019: Report

Android TV Will Be Updated to Android 10 by End of 2019: Report

Android 10 for smartphones is already out, but the version for TVs will take a while longer to be released.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 18:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Android TV Will Be Updated to Android 10 by End of 2019: Report

Android TV is currently on version 9.0 Pie, and is due for an update

Highlights
  • Android 10 for Android TV is reported set to roll out at the end of 2019
  • Android TV is a popular smart interface for televisions in India
  • The latest version of Android for smartphones is already out

There are a lot of smart TV platforms - many made by certain manufacturers for their own televisions. However, some manufacturers, including Sony, Vu, TCL, and MarQ by Flipkart, use Google's Android TV platform, which offers access to a wide range of apps, games, and services. A new report suggest that Android TV, currently on version 9.0 Pie, is set to receive a major version update by the end of 2019, taking the platform onto Android 10. The latest version is in the works already, and TVs on the platform could see updates rolling out in the coming months.

A report by 9to5Google cites information learned by an attendee of Google's Android TV presentations at the recently concluded IBC 2019 show. The report suggests that Google is ‘on track' to release Android 10 for Android TV by the end of 2019, although the timeline remains unconfirmed officially and could be pushed into 2020 depending on progress by the developers.

It's worth noting that Android 10 for Android TV isn't the same as Android 10 for smartphones, which started rolling out for various devices earlier this month. Naturally, the differences in hardware and the obvious differences in screen sizes for devices on the two platforms means that the software is very different. However, there are similarities between the two versions of Android, along with key integration features that help users use their smartphones and TVs together.

There are a couple of other announcements related to Android TV as well, including the launch of a new dongle for developers on the Android TV platform. The ADT-3 dongle comes as the successor to the ADT-2 which was released prior to Android TV version 9.0, which is seen on many new smart TVs.

Additionally, a new upgrade policy has also been implemented, stating that device makers using the Android TV platform are now required to release two major platform updates, instead of the mandatory three earlier. This means that a smart TV running Android TV version 10 would need to be updated to at least version 12, as and when it is released.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android TV, Android 10, Smart Tv
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

BSNL Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge With 180 Days Validity Price in India Cut for a Limited Time, Now at Rs. 799
Apple Moves to Trademark 'Slofie,' the Company's Moniker for Slow Motion Selfies
Honor Smartphones
Android TV Will Be Updated to Android 10 by End of 2019: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 8A Display, Design Revealed Ahead of September 25 Launch
  2. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  3. Realme X2 to Include Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  4. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  5. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  6. OnePlus 7T to Offer 23 Percent Faster Charging With Warp Charge 30T: CEO
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Prices to Be Cut During Flipkart Sale
  8. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  9. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Are Now Live via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  10. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Moves to Trademark ‘Slofie,’ the Company’s Moniker for Slow Motion Selfies
  2. Apple Moves to Trademark ‘Slofie,’ the Company’s Moniker for Slow Motion Selfies
  3. Android TV Will Be Updated to Android 10 by End of 2019: Report
  4. BSNL Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge With 180 Days Validity Price in India Cut for a Limited Time, Now at Rs. 799
  5. iOS 13 Brings Real-Time Lyrics Feature to Apple Music for Some Karaoke-Style Fun
  6. WhatsApp Status Updates Can Now Be Shared as a Facebook Story for Both Android, iPhone Users
  7. Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha With Curved Display Teased, Might Breach 100 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio Mark
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Price to Be Cut During Flipkart Big Billion Days: All Details
  9. Redmi 8A Display Teased on Flipkart, Mi.com Gets Event Page Ahead of September 25 Launch
  10. Apple's Communications Head Steve Dowling Quits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.