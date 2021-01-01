Technology News
  AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra HD TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 29,999

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 29,999

The AmazonBasics TV series is available in two sizes — 50 inches and 55 inches.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 1 January 2021 12:24 IST
AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 29,999

The AmazonBasics TVs run Fire TV OS, similar to the Fire TV Stick range

Highlights
  • AmazonBasics is the company’s in-house brand for various categories
  • The company has launched Fire TV Edition televisions
  • The 55-inch TV is priced at Rs. 34,999

AmazonBasics has quietly launched its first televisions in India priced at Rs. 29,999 onwards. The televisions come in two size variants of 50 and 55 inches. The AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition televisions have 4K HDR LED display panels, with support for the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats for HDR and audio, respectively. The televisions will go up against competition in the entry-level 4K smart TV segment, particularly from brands such as Xiaomi, TCL, Hisense, and Vu to name a few.

Both the Fire TV Edition televisions in the range are already available on Amazon India website, with two-day shipping available for Mumbai at the time of writing.

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD LED TV specifications and features

The new televisions from AmazonBasics are available in two sizes — 50 inches (AB50U20PS) and 55 inches (AB55U20PS) — both of which have Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) LED screens, with support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision format. There's also support for Dolby Atmos, with a rated speaker output of 20W.

The television range is powered by quad-core Amlogic processor, with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The display has a peak refresh rate of 60Hz and a claimed viewing angle of up to 178-degrees.

As expected, the AmazonBasics TVs are Fire TV Edition devices and run Amazon's Fire TV OS. This is the same operating system for televisions as on the Fire TV Stick range of streaming devices, as well as on Fire TV Edition televisions from other brands such as Onida and Akai. Of course, you can also connect your own set top box if you don't want to use the Amazon ecosystem.

Although Fire TV OS is visually geared to perform best with Amazon Prime Video, other services such as Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube are available in the form of apps for the platform, just like with a Fire TV Stick. You can also use Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, that can be asked to play movies, music, or TV shows, as well as seek information or control compatible IoT devices around the home.

Amazon's entry into the TV segment has been long anticipated, and its first televisions are competitively priced and well-specified. At its pricing, AmazonBasics is priced around (or, in some cases) even a bit lower than TVs in the entry-level 4K segment from competing brands such as Xiaomi and Hisense, while offering key features such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

While most televisions in the segment run on Android TV, AmazonBasics expectedly uses the Fire TV OS platform. As mentioned, this is the same as on the Fire TV Stick series, and will have capabilities similar to the Fire TV Stick 4K with native support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazonbasics Fire TV Edition 50-inch Ultra-HD LED TV (AB50U20PS)

Amazonbasics Fire TV Edition 50-inch Ultra-HD LED TV (AB50U20PS)

Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1121mm x 92mm x 66mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Amazonbasics Fire TV Edition 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV (AB55U20PS)

Amazonbasics Fire TV Edition 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV (AB55U20PS)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1236mm x 92mm x 724mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Further reading: Amazon, AmazonBasics, AmazonBasics TV, Televisions, Ultra-HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Fire TV OS, AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Television, Fire TV Edition
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 29,999
