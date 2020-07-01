Technology News
Amazon Wow Salary Days Sale Kicks Off With Up to 60 Percent Discount on TVs, Home Appliances, Other Offers

Amazon is providing up to 30 percent discount on washing machines and up to 50 percent discount on kitchen and home appliances.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 July 2020 16:16 IST
Amazon Wow Salary Days Sale Kicks Off With Up to 60 Percent Discount on TVs, Home Appliances, Other Offers

Amazon Wow Salary Days sale will continue through July 3

Highlights
  • Amazon Wow Salary Days sale kicked off earlier today
  • TVs are listed with exchange offers as well
  • HDFC Bank card transactions will get an instant discount of 10 percent

Amazon has brought back its Wow Salary Days sale, offering great deals on large appliances, television sets, and kitchen and home appliances. The e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 1,500, on debit and credit card transactions, including EMI transactions. Amazon claims to offer up to 30 percent off on washing machines, and up to 60 percent off on television sets, with EMIs starting from just Rs. 1,133 per month.

The Amazon's Wow Salary Days sale has kicked off today, and will continue through July 3. The e-commerce site has listed products from brands like LG, IFB, Dyson, Bajaj, Philips, Furniture by Hometown, Home Centre, Sleepwell, Duroflex, and others in the sale. Apart from the HDFC Bank discount, many products are also listed with no-cost EMI options.

As per the Wow Salary Days sale, Amazon is providing up to 30 percent discount on washing machines, up to 60 percent discount on TVs, and up to 50 percent discount on kitchen and home appliances.

Among specific product segments, air purifiers are getting up to 40 percent discount, microwaves and water purifiers are listed with up to 40 percent discount

TVs are also listed with exchange offer, apart from 48 hour installation and scheduled delivery benefits. The Sony Bravia LED TVs are being offered in a bundle offer wherein the buyers will get Amazon Fire TV Stick for a value price starting at Rs. 20,999. TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung, Vu, Kodak, and LG are listed with offers and discounts.

The products like smartphones, tablets, headphones, e-reader, and more are not available with discounts in this Amazon sale. Hopefully, Amazon will soon organise a promotion for these products as well.

Comments


