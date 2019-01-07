NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Amazon Says Over 100 Million Alexa Devices Have Been Sold to Date

Amazon Says Over 100 Million Alexa Devices Have Been Sold to Date

, 07 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Says Over 100 Million Alexa Devices Have Been Sold to Date

Highlights

  • No Amazon, third-party split on that 100 million-figure
  • Over 150 products, and 70,000 Alexa skills
  • Amazon has made several of its own, via Echo sub-brand

Over 100 million Alexa-enabled devices have been shipped to date, Amazon has announced. The e-commerce giant is known for withholding numbers regarding all its hardware and services, which makes this a unique — and possibly deliberate, with CES 2019 around the corner — reveal. Of course, Amazon didn't get into any specifics, which is to be expected, so there's no percentage split on how many of those 100 million are Amazon-made Echo devices, and third-party ones such as the Bose QC 35 II.

In an interview with The Verge, Amazon's SVP of Devices & Services Dave Limp said that there are now over 100 million devices with Alexa on-board out in the world. The report claims that number can be seen one of two ways: it's a lot or it's nothing compared to the billions of devices that have Google Assistant or Siri on them. Though The Verge believes the differentiation lies in that it's “pre-installed” in terms of the latter, there are plenty of Alexa-enabled devices that are something else first primarily — be it a headphone, a TV, or a robot vacuum — and a digital assistant second.

There are a few other interesting numbers here. Amazon says there are more than 150 products that offer Alexa built in, with over 4,500 companies responsible for an astounding 28,000 smart home peripherals. The number of Alexa skills? 70,000. Google's last numbers update was at the Pixel 3 event in October, where it said that Google Assistant works with 10,000 smart devices from 1,000 brands.

Since the release of the first-gen Echo in 2014, Amazon has been gung-ho on the voice-based digital assistant market, having itself created the much smaller Echo Dot, the portable Amazon Tap, the built-in camera Echo Look, the built-in display Echo Show, the built-in circular display Echo Spot, the much bigger Echo Plus, the one-for-cars Echo Auto, the input-only Echo Input, the high-end audio version Echo Link and Link Amp, the subwoofer Echo Sub, and the clock-based Echo Wall Clock. Not all of them are available in India.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Amazon, Alexa, Amazon Alexa, Amazon Echo
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Resident Evil 2 PS4 Trophy List Revealed
How Netflix Could Eventually Stop Losing Money
Pricee
Amazon Says Over 100 Million Alexa Devices Have Been Sold to Date
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  2. OnePlus 6T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.11 Update in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
  4. Aquaman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DC Universe Film of All-Time
  5. Dell Alienware m17 With Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU Launched at CES
  6. Netflix Wins Big at 2019 Golden Globes, Battles Fox for Oscar Momentum
  7. Honor View 20 India Launch Scheduled for January 29
  8. Jabra Unveils Elite 85h Headphones at CES, Its Most Premium Offering Yet
  9. Jio Browser With Regional Language Support Launched for Android
  10. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.