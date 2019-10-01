Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Amazon Sale: Shinco 55 inch 4K LED TV to Be Available for Rs. 5,555 in Flash Sale Today

Amazon Sale: Shinco 55-inch 4K LED TV to Be Available for Rs. 5,555 in Flash Sale Today

You read that right - a 55-inch 4K TV for Rs. 5,555.

By | Updated: 1 October 2019 16:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Sale: Shinco 55-inch 4K LED TV to Be Available for Rs. 5,555 in Flash Sale Today

Shinco also has other TVs going on sale, starting at Rs. 4,999

Highlights
  • Affordable TV brand Shinco has a bunch of deals going live on Amazon
  • The 55-inch 4K model will go on sale at Rs. 5,555 during the sale
  • Other sizes and models will also be available during the sale

Televisions are a lot more affordable today than they were even a couple of years ago, thanks to brands such as Xiaomi, Vu, and TCL. Many small brands have since flooded the market with affordable options. Shinco is one such brand, which is set to participate in the Amazon Great Indian Festival with its own sale, starting tonight at 9pm. During the sale, the company will have a bunch of its TVs on sale at reduced prices, including the 55-inch Shinco S55QHDR10, which will go on flash sale for Rs. 5,555.

At this price, the Shinco S55QHDR10 is the most affordable 55-inch 4K TV available today that we know of, selling at a price that is considerably less than what many 32-inch HD-resolution TVs go for. The television is usually available at a price of Rs. 33,999 on Amazon, but could go on sale in limited quantities at the heavily discounted price of Rs. 5,555.

The Shinco S55QHDR10 television runs Uniwall UI on top of Android 7.0, with support for HDR10 content. The TV also has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz, 20W of sound output, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.

While Shinco hasn't specified how many units will be on sale at the discounted price during the flash sale, and it's possible that the deal could run out soon. Buyers who are looking at picking up the Shinco 55-inch 4K TV at the discounted price are advised to act quickly in completing the purchase once the sale begins tonight (October 1) at 9pm.

Apart from this television, other Shinco models will also be on sale at special prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The company's entry-level model is the 24-inch 720p SO2A television, which is priced at Rs. 4,999. The range varies in size and resolution, with the most expensive option being the 65-inch S65QHDR10 television, priced at Rs. 47,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shinco, Shinco S55QHDR10, 4k tv
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Google Personal Safety App Spotted on Play Store, Brings Car Crash Detection for Pixel Smartphones
Google Pixel 4 Render Shows Off Complete Phone Ahead of Launch; Pixel Launcher, Themes Apps Now Available for Download
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Sale: Shinco 55-inch 4K LED TV to Be Available for Rs. 5,555 in Flash Sale Today
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold to Launch in India Today: What You Need to Know
  2. Call of Duty Mobile Now Available for Android, iOS
  3. 55-inch 4K HDR TV Available at Rs. 5,555 via Amazon Today
  4. iPhone Lost in River Found Still Working After 15 Months
  5. Mi Smart Band 4 Review: Best Affordable Fitness Tracker?
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold, Company's First Foldable Smartphone, Debuts in India
  7. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  8. Airtel Rs. 65 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer Double Talk Time Benefits
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A11 Allegedly Spotted on China Telecom, Key Specifications Leaked
  2. Google Pixel 4 Render Shows Off Complete Phone Ahead of Launch; Pixel Launcher, Themes Apps Now Available for Download
  3. PUBG Mobile x The Walking Dead Crossover Now Out; Brings Character Skins, Weapons, Vehicles, More
  4. Amazon Sale: Shinco 55-inch 4K LED TV to Be Available for Rs. 5,555 in Flash Sale Today
  5. Google Personal Safety App Spotted on Play Store, Brings Car Crash Detection for Pixel Smartphones
  6. Spotify Premium Family Plan Now Available in India at Rs. 179 per Month
  7. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fold Foldable Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Airtel Rs. 65 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer Double Talk Time Benefits in Select Circles for 28 Days
  10. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1 Help Company Garner Rs. 500 Crore Revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.