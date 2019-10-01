Televisions are a lot more affordable today than they were even a couple of years ago, thanks to brands such as Xiaomi, Vu, and TCL. Many small brands have since flooded the market with affordable options. Shinco is one such brand, which is set to participate in the Amazon Great Indian Festival with its own sale, starting tonight at 9pm. During the sale, the company will have a bunch of its TVs on sale at reduced prices, including the 55-inch Shinco S55QHDR10, which will go on flash sale for Rs. 5,555.

At this price, the Shinco S55QHDR10 is the most affordable 55-inch 4K TV available today that we know of, selling at a price that is considerably less than what many 32-inch HD-resolution TVs go for. The television is usually available at a price of Rs. 33,999 on Amazon, but could go on sale in limited quantities at the heavily discounted price of Rs. 5,555.

The Shinco S55QHDR10 television runs Uniwall UI on top of Android 7.0, with support for HDR10 content. The TV also has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz, 20W of sound output, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.

While Shinco hasn't specified how many units will be on sale at the discounted price during the flash sale, and it's possible that the deal could run out soon. Buyers who are looking at picking up the Shinco 55-inch 4K TV at the discounted price are advised to act quickly in completing the purchase once the sale begins tonight (October 1) at 9pm.

Apart from this television, other Shinco models will also be on sale at special prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The company's entry-level model is the 24-inch 720p SO2A television, which is priced at Rs. 4,999. The range varies in size and resolution, with the most expensive option being the 65-inch S65QHDR10 television, priced at Rs. 47,999.

