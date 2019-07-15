Mi TV 4C Pro, Sony Bravia, LG 4K UHD Smart LED TV, and TCL Certified Android Smart TV models have received discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale in India. The online marketplace has also listed TV models from brands such as Blaupunkt, Haier, and Sanyo that are available with discounted prices. Additionally, the ongoing Prime Day sale brings various deals and offers on smartwatches such as the Samsung Gear S3, Huawei Watch GT Sport, Honor Watch Magic, and Apple Watch. Amazon also offers discounts on various popular headphones, including Sony WH-1000XM3, Bose QuietComfort 35 II, JBL Endurance Run BT, and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless. Further, there are discounts on gadgets such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, All-new Kindle (10th Gen), and Echo Show 5.

Amazon Prime Day deals on LED, Smart TVs

Amazon is offering the Mi TV 4C Pro 32 at Rs. 12,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999) and Mi TV 4A Pro 43 at Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999). If a Xiaomi TV isn't of your choice, the Prime Day sale brings the Sony Bravia 32-inch HD Ready LED TV along with Amazon Fire TV Stick at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 25,990). The sale also includes the Samsung Series 4 HD Ready LED TV UA32N4010AR 32-inch variant at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 25,990).

LG Launches 4K LED Smart TVs in India With Active HDR, DTS Virtual: X Surround Sound

The Prime Day sale on Amazon brings the Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV UA43NU6100 43-inch variant at Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 66,900). Similarly, there is the LG 4K UHD Smart LED TV 55UM7290PTD 55-inch at Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 88,990). The sale also brings the TCL 4K UHD Certified Android Smart TV L65P2MUS at Rs. 58,999 (MRP Rs. 1,49,900).

Among other best Prime Day deals, the Sanyo full-HD IPS LED TV XT-43S7300F 43-inch at Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 34,990). You can also look at the Onida 4K UHD Smart TV 43UIB1 43-inch that is available at Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 59,990). Further, the Prime Day sale lists the LG 4K UHD Smart TV 43UK6360PTE 43-inch at Rs. 40,999 (MRP Rs. 54,990) and LG 4K UHD OLED Smart TV OLED55C8PTA 55-inch at Rs. 1,33,600 (MRP Rs. 2,14,990).

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Kicks Off With Offers on Galaxy M30, OnePlus 6T, iPhone XR, and More

Amazon is offering free installation with the listed TVs. Furthermore, it is offering exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options.

Prime Day 2019 deals on smartwatches, smart fitness bands

In terms of deals on smartwatches, the Prime Day sale on Amazon is selling the Samsung Gear S3 at Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 28,500), Huawei Watch GT Sport at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 20,990), and Fitbit Versa Health at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999). There is also the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS only at Rs. 24,900 (MRP Rs. 32,380). Additionally, the sale brings the Amazfit Bip Lite at Rs. 3,999.

Huami Amazfit Bip Lite With 45-Day Battery Life, Always-On Display, Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India

Amazon has also listed fitness bands with discounted prices. The Huawei Band 3E is available at Rs. 1,299 (MPR Rs. 2,199), Huawei Band 3 Pro at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999), and Amazfit Cor at Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 4,999). There is also the Honor Band 4 Running at Rs. 1,199 (MRP Rs. 1,999).

Prime day 2019: Headphones deals

The Amazon sale also includes discounts on headphones. The Sony 1000XM3 is available at Rs. 23,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990), whereas the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is on sale at Rs. 23,490 (MRP Rs. 29,363). Similarly, the JBL Endurance Run BT in-ear headphones are available at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 3,199).

Amazon Prime Day 2019: WD My Passport Go Portable SSD With Shock Protection Launched in India

If you're looking for an over-ear option, the Prime Day sale brings the Sony WH-CH700N at Rs. 9,999, JBL E45BT Signature Sound at Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 6,499), Sennheiser HD 4.40-BT at Rs. 5,990 (MRP Rs. 7,490), and the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE BT NC at Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990).

Prime day 2019: Discounts on Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick devices

Amazon during its Prime Day sale is also providing the Fire TV Stick at Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999), Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999), Echo Dot 3rd Gen at Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 2,499), All-New Kindle (10th Gen) at Rs. 6,249 (MRP Rs. 7,999), and All-New Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen) at Rs. 10,249 (MRP Rs. 12,999).

Amazon Prime Day Is Here — How to Get Prime Membership for Free in India

As you may know, Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discount on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. It is also offering a cashback via Amazon Pay on purchases of Rs. 50,000 and above.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.