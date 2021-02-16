Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Amazon to Partner on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Start Device Manufacturing in India With Fire TV Sticks

Amazon to Partner on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Start Device Manufacturing in India With Fire TV Sticks

Amazon said that it will set-up its first India manufacturing line in Chennai and also evaluate its scaling capacity to other cities.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 16 February 2021 14:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon to Partner on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Start Device Manufacturing in India With Fire TV Sticks

Amazon said it will evaluate its scaling capacity to other cities based on domestic demand

Highlights
  • Amazon to set up first India manufacturing line in Chennai
  • The unit will initially produce Fire TV Stick devices
  • Amazon said committed to government's 'Make in India' initiative

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it will be launching its first manufacturing line in India later this year. The unit will be set up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and will begin with producing “hundreds of thousands” of Amazon Fire TV Stick devices every year. The company further said that it will invest $1 billion to digitise 10 million small and medium businesses, help businesses in India sell worldwide enabling $10 billion in cumulative exports, and create 1 million jobs by 2025. Amazon said that setting up manufacturing in India reiterates its commitment to the government's ‘Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

According to an Amazon blog post on the initiative, the company will start the manufacturing operations in Chennai later this year in partnership with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn. Amazon also said that it will continuously evaluate the scaling capacity of the manufacturing line to additional marketplaces and more cities depending on the domestic demand.

The announcement was made following a meeting between Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Amazon India and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Information and Technology.

“India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry. Our Government's decision to launch a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme has received tremendous response globally,” said Prasad. “We welcome Amazon's decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. This will further our mission of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered.”

Agarwal said that Amazon was committed to partnering with the government to advance the vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "This further reiterates our commitment to the Government of India's ‘Make in India' initiative,” Agarwal added.

A tweet from Amazon added that Tamil Nadu has been an essential partner for the company and that its first manufacturing line in India in Chennai will contribute directly to the local economy and showcase India's ability to produce world-class products.

Buying a budget TV online? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon India, Amazon manufacturing, Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat
Veer Arjun Singh
Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
iPhone 13 mini (Or iPhone 12s mini) Tipped to Be in the Works for 2021 Despite Poor iPhone 12 mini Sales

Related Stories

Amazon to Partner on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Start Device Manufacturing in India With Fire TV Sticks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Land on Mars This Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 10 Series Set to Launch in India on March 4, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A May Launch First; Narzo 30 May Come Later
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  8. Amazon to Start Device Manufacturing in India in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Bid
  9. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Starts Categorising Memories of Beach Holidays, Sweet Food With New Update: Report
  2. Vivo S9 Specifications Surface Online, May Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and Thin Design
  3. Zee5 Premium Annual Subscription Price Discounted by 50 Percent Till February 28
  4. Carl Pei's Nothing Brand Becomes Sole Owner of Now-Defunct Smartphone Company Essential: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. TikTok's US Advertisement Business Roars Back as Donald Trump's Threats Recede
  7. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Future Group Creditors Said to Scramble to Recover $2.5 Billion Loans Amid Reliance Deal Woes
  9. Netflix, Prime Video, More OTT Platforms’ Regulation Plan Asked by Supreme Court to Be Apprised by Centre
  10. iPhone 13 mini (Or iPhone 12s mini) Tipped to Be in the Works for 2021 Despite Poor iPhone 12 mini Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com