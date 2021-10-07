Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is underway and there are great deals and offers on TVs to choose from. If you are looking to purchase a TV, here are a few options on Amazon that can help you finalise your next purchase. The list has TVs from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, among others, and it has been curated for those who are looking to buy a 32-inch TV with a price not more than Rs. 20,000. The deals on Amazon are available for a limited time period, so you should hurry if you are interested in getting one. Amazon's festive sale will last for a full month.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale — Best offers on 32-inch TVs

Samsung UA32T4340AKXXL (Rs. 17,490)

A part of the South Korean company's Wondertainment Series, Samsung UA32T4340AKXXL features an HD (1,366x768 pixels) resolution, and has 60Hz refresh rate. The display is paired with 20W speakers that come with Dolby Digital Plus audio. Other smart features of the TV include Screen Share and Music System. For connectivity, customers will get two HDMI ports and a single USB port.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,490 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

OnePlus Y Series (32Y1) (Rs. 15,999)

OnePlus 32Y1 sports an HD (1,366x768 pixels) display that has 60Hz refresh rate. There are 20W speakers that come with Dolby Audio support. You get features such as OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, Chromecast, and OxygenPlay. It runs Android TV 9.0 and has two ports each of HDMI as well as USB.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Onida Fire TV 32HIF1 (Rs. 15,999)

Onida Fire TV 32HIF1 is an HD (1,366x768 pixels) TV that comes with 60Hz refresh rate. There are 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround technologies. Smart TV features include dual band Wi-Fi, inbuilt Fire TV OS, and Voice Remote with Alexa. You get three HDMI ports and one USB slot.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Mi TV 4A (Rs. 15,499)

Mi TV 4A is an Android smart TV that has an HD (1,366x768 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV packs 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD sound and features a bezel-less design. Smart TV features include Google Assistant, Google Play access, inbuilt Chromecast, Mi Quick Wake Under 5 seconds, and Kids Mode with Parental Lock. For connectivity, customers will get three HDMI ports, two USB slots, and Bluetooth v4.1.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,499 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Mi TV 4A Pro (Rs. 14,999)

Mi TV 4A Pro TV has an HD (1,366x768 pixels) panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV packs 20W speakers with DTS-HD sound to complement the display. It runs Android TV 9.0 with PatchWall 3.0 interface and comes with features such as inbuilt Wi-Fi as well as Google Assistant Support. Under the hood, you get a quad-core processor, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. There are three HDMI and two USB ports on the TV.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

AmazonBasics Fire TV AB32E10SS (Rs. 14,499)

AmazonBasics Fire TV AB32E10SS comes with a massive discount of Rs. 12,501. It sports an HD (1,366x768 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate. The display is paired with 20W speakers that come with Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround support. Other smart features of the TV include Alexa voice controls, Amlogic 7th generation imaging engine, advanced picture processing and dynamic backlight. There are two HDMI ports, two USB slots, and an IR port on the TV.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 27,000)

Kodak 32HDX7XPRO (Rs. 12,999)

Kodak 32HDX7XPRO HD (1,366x768 pixels) LED TV has 60Hz refresh rate and an ultra-thin bezel. The TV packs 24W speakers and comes with connectivity options including three HDMI ports as well as two USB slots. Smart TV features include voice search, Google Play access, and inbuilt Chromecast.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Kodak 32HDX900S (Rs. 11,999)

Kodak 32HDX900S HD (1,366x768 pixels) LED TV has 60Hz refresh rate and 20W speakers with Audio Boost technology. The TV comes with a VGA port, two HDMI ports, and two USB slots. Other features include Dynamic Picture Enhancement and sleek design.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,990)

VW 32S (Rs. 10,499)

VW 32S packs an HD (1,366x768 pixels) display that offers 60Hz refresh rate. Various display technologies include Eco Vision, Cinema Mode, and Cinema Zoom. The display is complemented by 20W speakers, and the TV comes with a music equaliser as well. For connectivity, customers get two each of HDMI and USB ports. Smart TV features include inbuilt Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, and wireless headphone control.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.