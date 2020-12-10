Technology News
Amazon Fire TV Devices Getting Revamped UI With Find Tab, Improved Alexa Integration, More

Amazon Fire TV interface now allows users to create up to six profiles with personalised information and settings.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 December 2020 15:01 IST
The new homescreen makes it easier to find content on Amazon Fire TV

Highlights
  • Amazon Fire TV interface is getting a redesign
  • The new interface was first showcased back in September
  • Amazon Fire TV updated interface brings deeper integration with Alexa

Amazon Fire TV is getting an updated interface that focuses on personalisation and discovery. It was first announced back in September and the updated UI has now reportedly started to roll out on select Fire TV devices. According to the report, the third-generation Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are the first to receive the update. Amazon calls it an “All-New Fire TV Experience” and brings multiuser support, a new home screen, a ‘Find' tab, and more.

The Fire TV redesign brings a new home screen that makes it easier to find content, allows easy access to pinned apps, live TV, and the library. There are scrolling previews as well that allow you to “jump directly into your favourite shows on supported streaming services.” Just like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Fire TV also gets multiuser profiles – up to six of them – that can have personalised recommendations, watch lists, viewing history, preferred settings, and more for each user.

The ‘Find' tab allows you to search through popular categories like movies, TV shows, free ad-supported content, and sports. You can filter the content by genre as well. The update brings improved Alexa support with better voice controls. You can now ask Alexa to navigate to different categories like live TV or news. A voice profile can also be set up allowing Fire TV to recognise your voice and switch to your profile. The Alexa Explore option is available on the main menu that shows you what all you can do with Alexa.

As per a report by Cord Cutters News, the Amazon Fire TV update is rolling out to the latest-gen Fire TV Stick (Review) and Fire TV Stick Lite. More devices will get the update early next year, according to Amazon.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Amazon, Fire TV, Amazon fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Update
