Amazon Fire TV Stick, Kindle, and Echo devices can now be availed in select cities in India within two hours, through the Prime Now app. The app-only ultrafast delivery service is initially available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad, and only for Prime members. To attract customers, Amazon has also announced a limited period introductory offer under which the Amazon devices are available with 15 percent discount. The latest development comes weeks after the e-commerce giant rebranded the original Amazon Now app as Prime Now in the country and introduced its two-hour fast delivery service exclusively for Prime members in select cities. Essentially, with the move, Amazon has brought the Fire TV Stick, Kindle, and Echo devices to the Prime Now store.

By leveraging the two-hour ultra-fast delivery service, Prime members can order the Fire TV Stick, All New Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite (Wi-Fi), Echo Dot, and Echo anytime between 6am to midnight. You can also avail the 15 percent discount. This brings down the price of the Fire TV Stick to Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 3,999), All New Kindle to Rs. 5,099 (MRP Rs. 5,999), Kindle Paperwhite (Wi-Fi) to Rs. 9,349 (MRP Rs. 10,999), and Echo Dot to Rs. 3,699 (MRP Rs. 4,499), and Echo to Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999).

Under Prime Now, Amazon has a selection of over 10,000 products from categories such as Consumer Electronics, Home and Kitchen, and Grocery fulfilled by Amazon. All these products come from the Now Store that is backed by a network of 15 dedicated fulfilment centres in the top cities.

"We are excited to add Fire TV Stick, Kindle and the Echo range of devices to Prime Now selection of over 10,000 products available in hours," said Siddharth Nambiar - Head of Prime Now, India, while announcing the new development.