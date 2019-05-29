Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick Can Now Search Netflix Catalogue in India

Amazon Fire TV Stick Can Now Search Netflix Catalogue in India

Now use your voice to play Netflix movies and shows on the Fire TV Stick.

By | Updated: 29 May 2019 13:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Fire TV Stick Can Now Search Netflix Catalogue in India

The Alexa-enabled remote on the Fire TV Stick can be used to give voice commands

Highlights
  • The Amazon Fire TV Stick range now supports Netflix for Alexa searches
  • Initially, only Amazon Prime Video content could be directly played using
  • The Amazon Fire TV Stick range starts at Rs. 3,999 in India

Earlier this year, Amazon introduced its new Alexa voice-enabled remote for its Fire TV Stick range of streaming devices. The new remote now comes bundled with the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K in India, and can also be purchased separately. The remote users can use voice commands to search for or play specific content, but it has only been able to play content directly from Amazon Prime Video till now. This functionality has now been extended to Netflix, and India has become the first market to get the same.

We were able to verify this with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which was able to directly play Netflix TV shows and movies using Alexa voice commands to the remote. Although the functionality worked perfectly with movies, we were unable to fetch specific episodes of Netflix TV shows; the command played the first episode of the TV show we requested.

The direct play functionality works best if you have an active Netflix subscription on the Fire TV Stick in use, but Alexa can also search the whole Netflix catalogue and show results even if you aren't a subscriber. The functionality also applies to typed-out searches on the Fire TV Stick. Of course, you can always just go into the Netflix app and find what you want as well, but Alexa functionality will make it a bit easier to fetch specific content.

The feature is rolling out in India initially according to a report by Android Central, and could eventually make its way to other regions. We have reached out to Amazon for more clarity on the Fire TV Stick update rollout.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick range is available in India starting at Rs. 3,999 for the regular variant, while the 4K variant retails at Rs. 5,999. Both variants of the Fire TV Stick now come with the Alexa-enabled voice remote as standard, and you can also buy just the voice remote separately for Rs. 1,999, and pair it with a compatible device.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Alexa, Netflix
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Chris Hemsworth on Fat Thor, Star Trek, and More Marvel Movies
MediaTek Announces 5G-Ready Chipset With ARM Cortex-A77 Cores, Coming to Phones in 2020
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Fire TV Stick Can Now Search Netflix Catalogue in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. Flipkart Kicks Off a New Sale With Offers on Popular Mobile Phones
  3. 'World's Most Dangerous Laptop' Aka the Persistence of Chaos Sold for $1.3 Million
  4. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  6. RedmiBook 14 Debuts With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors
  7. This Is the ‘World's Most Dangerous Laptop’, on Sale for $1.2 Million
  8. Samsung Galaxy M40 With Infinity-O Display to Launch in India on June 11
  9. Alexa on the Amazon Fire TV Stick Can Now Be Used to Play Netflix Content
  10. Dell Launches New XPS 13 2-in-1 With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.