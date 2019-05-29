Earlier this year, Amazon introduced its new Alexa voice-enabled remote for its Fire TV Stick range of streaming devices. The new remote now comes bundled with the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K in India, and can also be purchased separately. The remote users can use voice commands to search for or play specific content, but it has only been able to play content directly from Amazon Prime Video till now. This functionality has now been extended to Netflix, and India has become the first market to get the same.

We were able to verify this with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which was able to directly play Netflix TV shows and movies using Alexa voice commands to the remote. Although the functionality worked perfectly with movies, we were unable to fetch specific episodes of Netflix TV shows; the command played the first episode of the TV show we requested.

The direct play functionality works best if you have an active Netflix subscription on the Fire TV Stick in use, but Alexa can also search the whole Netflix catalogue and show results even if you aren't a subscriber. The functionality also applies to typed-out searches on the Fire TV Stick. Of course, you can always just go into the Netflix app and find what you want as well, but Alexa functionality will make it a bit easier to fetch specific content.

The feature is rolling out in India initially according to a report by Android Central, and could eventually make its way to other regions. We have reached out to Amazon for more clarity on the Fire TV Stick update rollout.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick range is available in India starting at Rs. 3,999 for the regular variant, while the 4K variant retails at Rs. 5,999. Both variants of the Fire TV Stick now come with the Alexa-enabled voice remote as standard, and you can also buy just the voice remote separately for Rs. 1,999, and pair it with a compatible device.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.