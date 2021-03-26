Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Amazon Launches Fire TV Stick Voice Remote (3rd Generation) With Dedicated Buttons for Netflix and Prime Video

Amazon Launches Fire TV Stick Voice Remote (3rd Generation) With Dedicated Buttons for Netflix and Prime Video

The new Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Fire TV Stick is available for pre-orders in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 March 2021 14:49 IST
Amazon Launches Fire TV Stick Voice Remote (3rd Generation) With Dedicated Buttons for Netflix and Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation) with new Alexa Voice Remote is on pre-orders in the country

Highlights
  • Amazon’s new Alexa Voice Remote has buttons for OTT apps
  • The remote is bundled with the latest Fire TV Stick at Rs. 3,999
  • Amazon is also rolling out new Fire TV experience to older devices

Amazon on Friday announced a new Alexa Voice Remote for its Fire TV Stick in India that includes dedicated buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. The new remote control also includes a guide button to quickly show you consolidated channel and programme listings from live TV apps. Amazon is also bringing a similar Fire TV Stick remote to the US but this one comes with buttons for the Prime Video, Netflix, Display+, and Hulu. In addition to the new remote control, Amazon is expanding its redesigned Fire TV experience that it initially brought to the Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation), Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV Stick 4K.

The new Alexa Voice Remote for the Fire TV Stick, aka Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Generation), carries dedicated buttons to offer quick access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. This is unlike the existing Alexa Voice Remote that doesn't have any dedicated controls for content streaming platforms.

In addition to the three distinct buttons for streaming platforms, the new remote control has a guide button to let you view consolidated channel and programme listings from live TV apps.

Amazon has bundled the new Alexa Voice Remote with the Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation), and the bundle is available for pre-orders at Rs. 3,999 via the Amazon website. It will begin shipping in the country from April 21, as per the listing.

amazon fire tv stick new alexa voice remote image Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation) with new Alexa Voice Remote is currently available for pre-orders
Photo Credit: Amazon India

 

Apart from the latest Fire TV Stick, the new Alexa Voice Remote is compatible with the Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation), Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick Lite. It is also separately available for pre-orders at Rs. 1,999.

Amazon also introduced a similar Alexa Voice Remote in the US that is listed on the online marketplace but is currently unavailable. The US version included buttons for Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu — in addition to Amazon Prime Video.

Aside from the updated remote control, Amazon announced that it would begin rolling out its redesigned Fire TV experience to the Fire TV Stick 4K. It will also reach the Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation) and Fire TV smart TVs later this year.

The redesigned Fire TV experience debuted on Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation) and Fire TV Stick Lite in December. It was announced in September and included features such as multi-user support, a new home screen, and a ‘Find' tab to offer an enhanced search experience.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alexa Voice Remote 3rd Generation Price in India, Alexa Voice Remote 3rd Generation, Amazon Alexa Voice Remote 3rd Generation, Amazon Alexa Voice Remote, Amazon Fire TV Stick Alexa Voice Remote, Amazon Fire TV experience, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV, Amazon
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
PUBG Mobile Tipped to Get Revamped Miramar Map, Karakin Map Rotation, More Features
Amazon Launches Fire TV Stick Voice Remote (3rd Generation) With Dedicated Buttons for Netflix and Prime Video
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  2. Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Auctioned: See It Here
  3. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  5. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Since 2018 Launch
  6. Qualcomm May Launch Nintendo Switch-Like Android Gaming Console: Report
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Lite Launched as Rebadged Oppo F19 Pro
  8. Spotify Desktop App, Web Player Get New Design, Indian Users Get Synced Lyrics
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Gets DisplayMate A+ Rating, Sets 13 Performance Records
  10. Amazon Brings New Fire TV Stick Remote With a Dedicated Netflix Button
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 10i Becomes India’s Top 5G Phone in Terms of Shipments, Xiaomi Claims
  2. Facebook Rolls Out Holi-Themed Avatar Stickers to Celebrate Festival of Colours: How to Use
  3. Snapchat Remix Feature Confirmed to Be in Testing, Will Rival TikTok Duets
  4. Halo Infinite Developers 343 Industries Destroyed a Piano to Record Game Sounds: See Video
  5. Oppo A74 4G Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Leaked Poster
  6. Amazfit T-Rex Pro With 18-Day Battery Life, Auto Workout Recognition Feature Launched in India
  7. Redmi K40 Series Gets A+ DisplayMate Rating Due to Uniformly Consistent Display Performance
  8. Boat Airdopes 621 TWS Earphones With Up to 150-Hour Battery, IPX7 Rating Launched in India
  9. Asus AiO V241 All-in-One Desktop PC With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Full-HD Display Launched in India
  10. Google Photos Now Showing What the Icons Mean in Media Viewer Through Labels: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com