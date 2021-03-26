Amazon on Friday announced a new Alexa Voice Remote for its Fire TV Stick in India that includes dedicated buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. The new remote control also includes a guide button to quickly show you consolidated channel and programme listings from live TV apps. Amazon is also bringing a similar Fire TV Stick remote to the US but this one comes with buttons for the Prime Video, Netflix, Display+, and Hulu. In addition to the new remote control, Amazon is expanding its redesigned Fire TV experience that it initially brought to the Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation), Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV Stick 4K.

The new Alexa Voice Remote for the Fire TV Stick, aka Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Generation), carries dedicated buttons to offer quick access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. This is unlike the existing Alexa Voice Remote that doesn't have any dedicated controls for content streaming platforms.

In addition to the three distinct buttons for streaming platforms, the new remote control has a guide button to let you view consolidated channel and programme listings from live TV apps.

Amazon has bundled the new Alexa Voice Remote with the Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation), and the bundle is available for pre-orders at Rs. 3,999 via the Amazon website. It will begin shipping in the country from April 21, as per the listing.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation) with new Alexa Voice Remote is currently available for pre-orders

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Apart from the latest Fire TV Stick, the new Alexa Voice Remote is compatible with the Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation), Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick Lite. It is also separately available for pre-orders at Rs. 1,999.

Amazon also introduced a similar Alexa Voice Remote in the US that is listed on the online marketplace but is currently unavailable. The US version included buttons for Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu — in addition to Amazon Prime Video.

Aside from the updated remote control, Amazon announced that it would begin rolling out its redesigned Fire TV experience to the Fire TV Stick 4K. It will also reach the Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation) and Fire TV smart TVs later this year.

The redesigned Fire TV experience debuted on Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation) and Fire TV Stick Lite in December. It was announced in September and included features such as multi-user support, a new home screen, and a ‘Find' tab to offer an enhanced search experience.

