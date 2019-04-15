Technology News
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Gets Screen Mirroring Feature via Update

, 15 April 2019
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K will receive the screen mirroring feature via an update

Highlights

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was launched in India in October 2018

Screen mirroring feature was already available on Fire TV Stick

An update for the Fire TV Stick 4K will enable the feature for users

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has received an update that enables screen mirroring. The company claims that it was one of the top requested features by customers. The feature was already present on Amazon Fire TV Stick with the All New Alexa Voice remote, and is now available to users of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K after they install the update.

To use the new screen mirroring feature on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (Review), users will have to press and hold the Home button on the Alexa Voice Remote, and then select the mirroring option. Amazon says the Fire TV Stick will then detect all compatible devices within 30 feet, and then press any button on the remote to start screen mirroring. In its list of compatible devices, Amazon notes that Android devices running Android 4.2 or higher versions will be supported, as well Fire tablets (3rd Generation or higher).

To recall, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was launched in India in October last year. Commenting on the rollout of the screen mirroring feature, Parag Gupta, Head – Amazon Devices, India, said, “We are always listening to our customers and excited to add features that allow them to enjoy their favourite content on Fire TV. Screen mirroring on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K brings content from more devices into their living rooms on large screens.”

Amazon this month launched three devices in India – the Amazon Echo Show, the Echo Link, and the Echo Link Amp. While the first is a smart display with the company's voice assistant Alexa built in, the other two are devices meant to be integrated with users' existing home audio setup to bring Alexa and music streaming capabilities to high-end audio systems. While the Amazon Echo Show (Review) is priced at Rs. 22,999, the Echo Link is priced at Rs. 19,999, and the Echo Link Amp is priced at Rs. 29,999.

Redmi Note 6 Pro
