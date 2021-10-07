Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now available for purchase in India. The sale of the new Fire TV Stick has started under the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max was launched last month as the most advanced streaming device from Amazon — an upgrade to the existing Fire TV Stick 4K. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and supports Dolby Vision playback. Users with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max can watch 4K content through over-the-top (OTT) platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max price in India, sale details

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max price in India is set at Rs. 6,499. Customers can purchase the new Fire TV Stick during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale through Amazon.in or by visiting an Amazon kiosk at a nearby mall.

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max specifications

The Amazon Fire TV 4K Max is claimed to be 40 percent more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation. The new experience comes from a quad-core MediaTek MT8696 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz. It is paired with 2GB of RAM and an IMG GE8300 GPU clocked at 750MHz. The earlier Fire TV Stick 4K, in comparison, included a quad-core processor clocked at 1.7GHz, along with 1.5GB of RAM and an IMG GE8300 GPU running at 650MHz. There is also 8GB of onboard storage on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for storing apps and games.

Alongside the hardware enabling a faster experience, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with Wi-Fi 6 to provide better connectivity over Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) supported by the earlier Fire TV Stick models. You will need a compatible router to get the next-generation Wi-Fi experience though. There is, however, backward compatibility for existing routers.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also includes Dolby Vision support to deliver an enhanced viewing experience. Users will also get support for HDR, HDR10+, as well as Dolby Atmos for better sound.

Just like the previous Fire TV Stick models, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is bundled with an Alexa Voice Remote. It is the 3rd-generation Alexa Voice Remote that includes dedicated buttons for quickly accessing Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Netflix. It also lets you talk to Alexa using your voice.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with Bluetooth v5.0 to let you wirelessly connect your Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and video game controllers. It measures 99x30x14mm and weighs 48.4 grams.

