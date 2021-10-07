Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Goes on Sale Under Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Goes on Sale Under Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 October 2021 12:10 IST
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Goes on Sale Under Amazon Great Indian Festival

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is claimed to be 40 percent more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K

Highlights
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now available in India
  • The new Fire TV Stick comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max includes a faster processor

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now available for purchase in India. The sale of the new Fire TV Stick has started under the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max was launched last month as the most advanced streaming device from Amazon — an upgrade to the existing Fire TV Stick 4K. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and supports Dolby Vision playback. Users with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max can watch 4K content through over-the-top (OTT) platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max price in India, sale details

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max price in India is set at Rs. 6,499. Customers can purchase the new Fire TV Stick during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale through Amazon.in or by visiting an Amazon kiosk at a nearby mall.

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max specifications

The Amazon Fire TV 4K Max is claimed to be 40 percent more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation. The new experience comes from a quad-core MediaTek MT8696 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz. It is paired with 2GB of RAM and an IMG GE8300 GPU clocked at 750MHz. The earlier Fire TV Stick 4K, in comparison, included a quad-core processor clocked at 1.7GHz, along with 1.5GB of RAM and an IMG GE8300 GPU running at 650MHz. There is also 8GB of onboard storage on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for storing apps and games.

Alongside the hardware enabling a faster experience, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with Wi-Fi 6 to provide better connectivity over Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) supported by the earlier Fire TV Stick models. You will need a compatible router to get the next-generation Wi-Fi experience though. There is, however, backward compatibility for existing routers.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also includes Dolby Vision support to deliver an enhanced viewing experience. Users will also get support for HDR, HDR10+, as well as Dolby Atmos for better sound.

Just like the previous Fire TV Stick models, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is bundled with an Alexa Voice Remote. It is the 3rd-generation Alexa Voice Remote that includes dedicated buttons for quickly accessing Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Netflix. It also lets you talk to Alexa using your voice.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with Bluetooth v5.0 to let you wirelessly connect your Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and video game controllers. It measures 99x30x14mm and weighs 48.4 grams.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max price in India, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max specifications, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Bitcoin Powers Through to Storm Past $56,000, Dogecoin Surge Stops in Mixed Day for Altcoins
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Goes on Sale Under Amazon Great Indian Festival
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  2. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Moto E40 Teased to Launch in India
  4. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  5. Realme GT Neo 2 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  8. NASA Says It Will Try to Blast Asteroid to Save Collision With Earth
  9. Watch the First Trailer for Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Making Profile Photos Hidden From Specific Contacts
#Latest Stories
  1. FIFA 22 Title Update #1 Fixes Goalkeepers, Improves Refereeing Logic
  2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Goes on Sale Under Amazon Great Indian Festival
  3. Bitcoin Powers Through to Storm Past $56,000, Dogecoin Surge Stops in Mixed Day for Altcoins
  4. Evolved Apes NFTs Disappear from Web, ‘Evil Ape’ Developer Vanishes with Nearly $3 Million in Ether
  5. Twitter Testing Prompts That Warns Users if a Conversation Could Get 'Heated or Intense'
  6. Pegasus Spyware: NSO Ended Contract With UAE Over Dubai Leader's Hacking
  7. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  8. Google Pixel 6 Price, Specifications Suggested by German Retailer Ahead of October 19 Launch
  9. Reliance Jio Offers Unlimited Two-Day Complimentary Plan to Affected Users After Outage
  10. Facebook Slows Down New Product Rollouts, Puts Some Work on Existing Products on Hold: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com