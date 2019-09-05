Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • IFA 2019: Amazon Launches a New Fire TV Cube, Along With Other Fire TV Edition Products

IFA 2019: Amazon Launches a New Fire TV Cube, Along With Other Fire TV Edition Products

The list includes an Anker soundbar with 4K Fire TV capabilities and Alexa built-in.

By | Updated: 5 September 2019 11:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
IFA 2019: Amazon Launches a New Fire TV Cube, Along With Other Fire TV Edition Products

The new Amazon Fire TV Cube comes with support for 4K and HDR content

Highlights
  • The new Amazon Fire TV Cube goes on sale in October
  • Various Fire TV edition products have also been announced
  • The launches at IFA 2019 are targeted at customers in Europe

Amazon has been working on constantly improving its lineup of Fire TV and Fire TV Edition devices, in an effort to take on Apple, Google, and more importantly, Roku. The company has now announced a bunch of new Fire TV-branded products at IFA 2019, which are focused on improving the company's market share in Europe, where Roku is its biggest competitor. The company has launched the all-new Amazon Fire TV Cube, along with new Fire TV Edition products that include a soundbar, OLED TVs, and more.

The biggest launch in this set from IFA 2019 is, of course, the new Amazon Fire TV Cube. The device is the successor to the original Fire TV Cube, which was launched in June 2018 and combined the capabilities of the Fire TV range and the Echo range of Alexa-enabled smart speakers. The device has far-field voice recognition with eight microphones for hands-free Alexa capabilities, and a hexa-core processor that promises better performance.

The second-gen Fire TV Cube is priced at $120 (approximately Rs. 8,600), and comes with support for 4K and HDR content up to the Dolby Vision format, and the ability to stream from various services including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. The new Fire TV Cube is up for pre-order, and ships on October 10 in various markets.

The company has also announced various Fire TV Edition products; these are essentially regular products built by other companies, but have Amazon's Fire TV software and capabilities built in. The most interesting of these is the Anker Nebula soundbar, which is set to be release on November 21. The soundbar has Fire TV built in with support for 4K and HDR (up to Dolby Vision) passthrough; the same device serves as both a 2.1-channel soundbar and a Fire TV streaming device when connected to a TV.

Some of the other Fire TV Edition products launched are relevant to the company's push to gain a bigger market share in Europe. These include Fire TV Edition televisions from brands such as JVC, Grundig, and Toshiba. Among these is a Grundig Fire TV Edition OLED TV, which is the first OLED Fire TV-branded television, and goes on sale in Germany on November 21.

Many of these Fire TV Edition products are meant to take on Roku, which has a strong position in Europe with its own Roku Edition products. Many of these products are unlikely to be launched in India, where the Amazon Fire TV stick series is much more popular. Amazon claims to have sold over one million Fire TV Stick devices in India since the launch of the range.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Fire TV Cube, Anker, OLED TV, IFA, IFA 2019
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Tomb Raider 2: Sequel to Alicia Vikander Movie Gets Release Date, Director
Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter Meet With US Intelligence on 2020 Election Security
Honor Smartphones
IFA 2019: Amazon Launches a New Fire TV Cube, Along With Other Fire TV Edition Products
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  3. IFA 2019: Amazon Launches a Bunch of New Fire TV Products
  4. Jio Fiber Makes Its Commercial Debut Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  8. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  9. Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander Completes Second De-Orbiting Move: ISRO
  10. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Testing Audio Playback Feature in Notifications on iOS: Report
  2. Facebook Users' Phone Numbers Exposed in Online Database, Nearly Half a Billion of Them: Report
  3. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter Meet With US Intelligence on 2020 Election Security
  4. IFA 2019: Amazon Launches a New Fire TV Cube, Along With Other Fire TV Edition Products
  5. Tomb Raider 2: Sequel to Alicia Vikander Movie Gets Release Date, Director
  6. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers Discounts on Motorola One Vision, Redmi 6, Realme 3 Pro, More Phones
  7. Google's YouTube to Pay $170 Million Penalty for Collecting Data on Kids
  8. Vivo Z1x Launch in India: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
  9. Twitter Turns Off Tweeting via SMS After CEO Hack
  10. Vivo Z1x Confirmed to Sport 4,500mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.