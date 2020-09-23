Amazon Fire Stick Lite, an alleged watered-down version of the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, has leaked online. Expected to be launched at an Amazon event scheduled for September 24, the leaked renders show that the streaming device looks similar to the older model. The images also suggest a new Alexa Voice Remote. It is being speculated that, unlike the latest Amazon stick that supports 4K streaming, the streaming quality in the Lite version is likely to max out at 1080p.

In a report, WinFuture shared renders of the alleged Amazon Fire Stick Lite. It showed a design that is similar to the Fire Stick 4K. However, it is paired with a new Alexa Voice Remote. The remote is seen with the classic circular navigation key, back, home, menu, previous, play/pause, and next buttons in the same positions as they were seen on the remote of the 2019 Fire TV Stick. Other buttons like power, volume, and mute keys are no longer there. There is no LED at the top right corner but there's a new button on the bottom of the cluster with a TV icon. It is speculated that the new button may be a dedicated key for live TV.

Another leaked image shows that the new streaming device will include a power brick, a Micro-USB cable, an HDMI extender, and two AAA batteries for the remote. The specifications of the Fire Stick Lite are not yet known, but it is being reported that the streaming quality of the new stick may max out at 1080p.

As for the price, it may be launched for $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,000). A Gizmochina report suggests that Fire Stick Lite may be launched on September 24. Amazon hasn't announced any information on its launch in India.

