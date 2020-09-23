Technology News
Amazon Fire Stick Lite Alleged Renders Leaked, May Launch on September 24: Report

Amazon Fire Stick Lite is seen with a new Alexa Voice Remote in the leaked renders.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 September 2020 16:01 IST
A new Alexa Voice Remote is seen in the renders with an alleged Live TV button

Highlights
  • Amazon Fire Stick Lite may support streaming in up to 1080p quality
  • Alexa Voice Remote is seen with a new design
  • There is no information of Fire Stick Lite’s launch in India

Amazon Fire Stick Lite, an alleged watered-down version of the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, has leaked online. Expected to be launched at an Amazon event scheduled for September 24, the leaked renders show that the streaming device looks similar to the older model. The images also suggest a new Alexa Voice Remote. It is being speculated that, unlike the latest Amazon stick that supports 4K streaming, the streaming quality in the Lite version is likely to max out at 1080p.

In a report, WinFuture shared renders of the alleged Amazon Fire Stick Lite. It showed a design that is similar to the Fire Stick 4K. However, it is paired with a new Alexa Voice Remote. The remote is seen with the classic circular navigation key, back, home, menu, previous, play/pause, and next buttons in the same positions as they were seen on the remote of the 2019 Fire TV Stick. Other buttons like power, volume, and mute keys are no longer there. There is no LED at the top right corner but there's a new button on the bottom of the cluster with a TV icon. It is speculated that the new button may be a dedicated key for live TV.

Another leaked image shows that the new streaming device will include a power brick, a Micro-USB cable, an HDMI extender, and two AAA batteries for the remote. The specifications of the Fire Stick Lite are not yet known, but it is being reported that the streaming quality of the new stick may max out at 1080p.

As for the price, it may be launched for $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,000). A Gizmochina report suggests that Fire Stick Lite may be launched on September 24. Amazon hasn't announced any information on its launch in India.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Amazon Fire Stick Lite, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon
Opera for Android, Desktop Browsers Get Redesigned Sync Capabilities
