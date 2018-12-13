Amazon Finally Starts Selling Google Chromecast Devices Once Again

Google and Amazon have been at loggerheads for a while now, ever since Amazon pulled Chromecast devices off its site in 2015. The company was reported to recommence the sales of the Google product last year, and while the units were listed, they were always out of stock. Now, a year after that report surfaced online, Amazon has finally started selling Chromecast devices on its website. Both the Google Chromecast (third generation) and the Google Chromecast Ultra are available on Amazon's US website, however the device hasn't been listed on the Amazon India site as of yet.

At the time of writing, both the Amazon India app and website didn't list the Chromecast device, and users will still have to rely on sites like Flipkart to make the purchase. However, the Amazon US website has commenced sales of the Chromecast third-gen and Chromecast Ultra devices for $35 and $69 respectively. We've contacted Amazon India regarding the recommencement of Chromecast sales on its platform in the country, and will update this copy when we hear back.

When Amazon pulled Chromecast devices off its platform, many reported that it was a sly attempt to combat competition for its Fire TV product and Prime Video streaming service as well. Last year, Amazon confirmed it would sell the Chromecast on its platform again, it was seen as an attempt of truce from the e-commerce giant's end, as the two were broiled into a heated battle regarding YouTube access.

Google removed YouTube app access from Amazon Fire TV devices in December last year, and had earlier taken down YouTube app and browser access from the Amazon Echo Show as well. Google was said to have taken this decision after Amazon delisted the Chromecast from its platform.

Now that Chromecast is making a comeback on Amazon, we hope that Google also brings back YouTube app and browser access to all of Amazon devices and services.

