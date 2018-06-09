Amazon Echo, Echo Dot Get Price Cuts in India

Amazon has given price cuts to its Echo and Echo Dot AI-based smart speakers in India, roughly two months after the Google Home and Home Mini went on sale in the country. The price of the Echo Plus, however, remains the same as before. The same goes for the Echo Spot, the only Alexa-powered device in India with a display; it was launched in late April in the country, about six months after the non-display Echo models.

Amazon Echo vs Google Home

With the new price cut, the Echo Dot can be purchased for Rs. 4,099, representing a Rs. 400 discount over its MRP of Rs. 4,499. It became available at roughly Rs. 3,149 thanks to a 30 percent discount Amazon was offering as an introductory offer. When the Google Home Mini launched in India, it saw another limited period price drop — users would get a Rs. 1,000 discount on purchasing two Echo Dots on the same order.

As for functionality, the Alexa-powered device is tiny and the speaker (a 0.6-inch tweeter) is not loud enough to fill a big room, but you can pair it any speaker of your choice via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm line-out and listen to music and Alexa's voice via your preferred Bluetooth speakers.

Coming to the Amazon Echo, it has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, which brings down the price to Rs. 8,999 compared to its MRP of Rs. 9,999. Buyers right now will get another Rs. 1,000 discount if they buy two units on the same order; for those unaware, this offer was also provided to consumers in April as well. The smart speaker was initially available at Rs. 6,999 owing to the introductory offer.

Amazon Echo vs Echo Dot

Relative to the Echo Dot, the Echo is a speaker loud enough to fill the room thanks to the 2.5-inch woofer, in addition to a 0.6-inch tweeter. If you just want a standalone device that’s loud and offers a super-convenient way of playing music, then this is the one for you.

While Amazon dominated the market for smart speakers for a long time, the Google Home series is said to have overtaken the Echo range globally in the last quarter.

